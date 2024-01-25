MDC announces conservation agent Luke Armentrout for Wayne County

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is welcoming conservation agent Luke Armentrout to Wayne County. He joins 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife.

Originally from Salisbury, Missouri, Armentrout has been assigned to Wayne County. He said he grew up hunting, fishing, and has “always had a real passion for the outdoors.”

After graduating from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, with a focus on biology, Armentrout was hired by MDC as a Regional Resource Technician in Northeast Missouri for two years before acceptance into MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Academy.

“I still enjoy all things outdoors, and I look forward to teaching future generations the importance of conservation,” Armentrout said. “What I enjoy about Wayne County so far is the beautiful country and the people I have met have been very welcoming; I am excited to be part of this wonderful community.”

Armentrout may be contacted at 573-944-1174 or by email at Luke.Armentrout@mdc.mo.gov.

To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.