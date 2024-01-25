Senator Cramer Discusses Border Security Negotiations on NewsNation

***Click here to download video. Click here for audio.***

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), joined Markie Martin on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to discuss recent reports surrounding the border security proposal being negotiated by senators, which claim the current bill would allow up to 5,000 migrants a day into the United States. Senator Cramer cleared up the reports, explaining while they have not seen the bill’s text, the intent is to slow down the crisis and end most illegal crossings.

On the False Reports Regarding the Senate Border Bill:

“That's a blatant lie. It simply does not do that, and the people who are saying so know better. […] I want to be clear. We have not seen the text, but what we know it does, and what's been agreed to in the negotiation, is they’re committed to building an infrastructure and policies that will actually slow down the crossings at the border and eventually, probably end most illegal crossings, at least from a standpoint where you can actually catch the people coming across.”

“The 5,000 number… is based on first having an infrastructure – the people, the policies, and the facilities at the border that can handle up to 5,000 people a day, with the ability to turn them around quickly. In other words, expedited removal. That is something that Republicans have always wanted: the ability to move people and turn them around quickly. That's something that Donald Trump was able to use because of Title 42, because of COVID. Title 42 is no longer in effect. So, this really makes a permanent Title 42, but you have to have infrastructure in place. The 5,000 number is how many are being turned around, and if you get beyond the 5,000 number, so you can't deal with 5,000 a day, the border closes automatically, mandatory. So in reality, that's not true at all.”

On the Southern Border Legislation Negotiation Process:

“Part of the problem is this has not been the normal committee process. This has been a negotiated process […] it’s had to be. It's negotiated because some people want what's behind door number one, others want what's behind door number two, and they’re negotiating what's behind door number three, because you can't get 60 votes in the United States Senate unless you get Republicans and Democrats on board.”

“I think what you're hearing is some of that frustration with not being in the room during the negotiations. I think they're angling, positioning, rightfully so, for a longer public process. Our lead negotiator, James Lankford has reached out to every single one of us on a regular basis, individually as well as bringing regular reports to the conference. There's nobody that should be ignorant about the progress that has been made.”

“This is progress that will never be made in a different scenario than divided government. Some people want Ukraine aid, some people want Israel aid, some people want aid for Taiwan, and other people want border security. The problem is no Democrats want border security, and the President doesn't want it. In order for us to have a bipartisan deal you have to negotiate, and I think some people are frustrated by that.”

On Republicans Not Supporting Ukraine:

“If we separated the two or three or all four [bills] they would all probably pass if they all had a vote on the floor of the Senate. […] I think a lot of angst right now is coming from Republicans who don't want to support Ukraine. They’re not Reagan Republicans. They don't understand the history of the Cold War and our geopolitical obligations. Because of that, they are frustrated that the Ukraine aid that the Democrats want has become leverage for James Lankford to get a good package for the border, which we won't get when we lose that leverage. It’s not ideal, but it's pretty darn good. We’ll have to see the final package.”