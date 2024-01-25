Illinois 11 Congressional Candidate Susan Hathaway-Altman Wins McHenry County GOPAC Straw Poll
I believe in a better America, one where the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and enforced.”WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, January 24th, Illinois’ 11th District Candidate for U.S. Congress, Susan Hathaway-Altman was announced the winner of the McHenry County GOPAC Straw Poll. Votes cast for Hathaway-Altman were more than double the votes for her two opponents combined, making her the clear favorite of the night.
McHenry County is a key geography for Illinois’ District 11. Attendees of the 2024 Primary Election Republican Candidate Forum in Woodstock were each invited to vote for the candidate they supported after listening for over an hour to all 3 candidates answer questions posed by a panel of 4 prominent McHenry County Republican leaders. The room erupted in applause after Hathaway-Altman was declared the winner, with comments overheard such as “she’s feisty!” and “a real spitfire!”, as well as “she gave them a real run for their money!”
“I am elated to have earned the support of the overwhelming majority of those present at the McHenry County GOPAC Straw Poll!” said Susan Hathaway Altman. “I look forward to earning the same trust and support from all of the residents of the 11th District.”
This month Hathaway-Altman was endorsed by the following prominent elected officials and Republican leaders who believe Susan’s “Path to a Better America” is the right choice to represent suburban families:
• Laura Pollastrini, Illinois Republican Party Treasurer and 11th District Republican State Central Committeeman
• Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson
• Illinois State Senator Don DeWitte
• Kane County Coroner Rob Russell
• Steve Balich, Republican Leader of the Will County Board and District 4 Board Member
• Antonio P. Cundari, President of Prella Technologies, Inc. and Chairman of the Western Kane Townships Republican Organization
• Former Aurora Chief of Police Larry Langston
• Gary Daugherty, Kane County Board Member
• David Young, Kane County Board Member
And most recently by:
• Chris Lauzen, Kane County Treasurer and former Kane County Board Chairman and Illinois State Senator.
“I believe in a better America, one where the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and enforced,” said Susan Hathaway Altman. “Our district needs a representative with values, outstanding skills and incredible passion; someone who is willing to fight relentlessly to uphold the rights and freedoms enshrined for us in the Constitution. I am the right person to stand up for the voices of the men, women and families of the 11th District, who are being ignored by our current Representative, Bill Foster and the special interests of him and his opponent, Qasim Rashid. Sending me to Congress will assure we’re represented once again and that has never been more important than today. Step one is a win in the Primary and Vote by Mail starts here in Illinois on February 8th.”
