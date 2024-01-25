Miracles for Kids Commemorates 20 Years Helping Those in Need
Two Decades of Miracles: A Heartfelt Journey of Compassion, Hope, and Impact for Families Facing Life's Toughest Battles
We are proud to celebrate 20 years in service of critically-ill children & their families throughout Southern California & deeply grateful to the generous donors who have stood beside us along the way”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids, the compassionate organization dedicated to supporting children facing life-threatening illnesses and their families, proudly celebrates two decades of making a profound difference in the lives of those in need. In the realm of impactful organizations, Miracles for Kids stands as a testament to sustained excellence. As they commemorate their 20th anniversary, the depth of their positive influence on thousands of families becomes evident, weaving a remarkable narrative of hope and support.
— Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids
Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO of Miracles for Kids, reflects on the journey: "We are immensely proud to celebrate twenty years in service of critically-ill children and their families throughout Southern California, and deeply grateful to the generous donors who have stood beside us along the way. What began as a simple desire to support an unstable community in crisis locally, is today a sustaining force for hundreds of families throughout the state each year."
While many appreciate the concept of aiding others, few take the leap to establish a nonprofit dedicated to turning those ideas into reality. Strier, an entrepreneurial nonprofit founder, has not only made her mark but has also built something that has positively impacted thousands. Recognizing the significant role nonprofits play in the economy, she has defied the odds of longevity and success.
In an environment where most nonprofits falter within a decade, Miracles for Kids thrives due to Strier's adept leadership and the long term dedication of its Board of Directors. Launched in 2004, the organization began by assisting families struggling with a child's life-threatening illness, initially able to support only 31 families with one check per year for basic needs. In 2023, Miracles for Kids paid 2,822 bills to support 462 families. Over the last two decades, the organization has extended its reach beyond paying for basic needs, by launching core programs designed to stabilize families: basic needs food delivery programs, pro-bono wellness therapy and summer camps, long-term housing assistance, monthly support boxes, and joyous family celebrations.
The organization's impact is staggering, having served over 2,100 families, for four years on average, and aiding children with 133 unique life-threatening illnesses. Miracles for Kids currently supports over 460 families, including two apartment complexes, known as Miracle Manor, providing housing for 22 families at any given time. Boasting 23 employees, thousands of volunteers, and the involvement of 33 school clubs, the organization exemplifies growth and commitment.
Miracles for Kids relies on collective efforts to fulfill its mission. Fundraisers, donations, and partnerships with over 30 corporations fuel their impactful work. With 10,000 donors and successful events like the Annual Miracles for Kids Night of Miracles Gala consistently ranking in the top five in Orange County, their community support is unwavering.
“While we take pride in our past achievements and feel honored to have assisted thousands of families, this anniversary serves as a stepping stone for the future. We recognize there is much more work to be done to stabilize families in need long term, and we eagerly embrace the challenges that lie ahead,” states Strier.
Headquartered in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids extends its helping hand throughout California, alleviating the financial strain on families facing challenging times. By providing financial support, shelter, counseling, and meeting essential needs, they have brought long-term stability to over 2,100 families. Miracles for Kids relies on volunteers, financial contributors, corporate partnerships, and community programs. To discover more about their impactful work and how to contribute or celebrate their 20 years in service, visit: Miracles for Kids.
# # #
About Miracles for Kids
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2022, 82.4 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a pilot program for families in treatment at Children’s Medical Center Dallas launching in Q1 2024.
Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
Tracy Keyser
P2R Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other