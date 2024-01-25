Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Paint Bucket for Painters (BKC-141)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We wanted to create a specially shaped bucket with multiple features to enhance the painting process,” said one of two inventors, from Lynn, Mass., “so we invented the E Z BUCKET. Our design eliminates the need to carry and use separate products such as a paint scraper, roller holder and a paint bucket.”

The patent-pending invention provides an improved bucket/container for painters. In doing so, it would hold paint while also serving as a scraper and roller holder. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could simplify the painting process. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BKC-141, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


