Discover Metaworld (MWCC) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Metaworld (MWCC) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0 & Metaverse) and the MWCC/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-23 07:00 (UTC).

About MWCC

MWCC is a TRC-20 token deployed on the Tron Network with a total supply of 2 billion coins. Metaworld, the blockchain-based shopping ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the listing of its native token, MWCC Token, on the renowned cryptocurrency exchange, XT.COM. The MWCC platform has set out to revolutionize the traditional shopping experience by creating a scalable metaverse-type shopping ecosystem.

The MWCC Token, initially introduced for transparency purposes, serves as the cornerstone of this innovative platform, connecting buyers, influencers, and commerce in a decentralized manner. MWCC Token's primary function is to facilitate transactions within the MWCC shopping ecosystem. It operates on a blockchain foundation, incorporating various technical characteristics from different blockchains. The platform encourages the coexistence of influencers and customers, fostering a community-driven approach through sharing on social networking sites (SNS) and rewarding contributions. Beyond the realm of virtual assets, MWCC aims to establish a consumer-owned protocol and economic community, giving rise to the Visual Nation MetaWorld.

MWCC Token also offers other advantages such as cross-border payment capabilities, integration with various media services, and the potential to connect with diverse shopping solutions worldwide. This listing on XT.COM aligns with MWCC's vision to create a platform where users can actively participate in the metaverse shopping ecosystem, both online and offline, with the assurance of transparency and security.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, commented on the listing of Metaworld's MWCC Token on the exchange. In a statement, Mr. Warin remarked, "Metaworld's innovative approach to creating a three-dimensional virtual world Metaverse aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future of digital assets. Metaworld's commitment to building a human resource-based platform business sets it apart in the industry, focusing on social, economic, and cultural activities within the virtual space. We are excited to support and contribute to the realization of this ambitious vision."

About Metaworld

Metaworld aims to construct a three-dimensional virtual world Metaverse environment, integrating social, economic, and cultural activities in a manner mirroring the real world. The Metaworld platform serves as an e-commerce system, providing comprehensive support for sellers, buyers, and social interactions.

The key features of the Metaworld platform include Buy2Buy with Provider Marketing, integration with global distribution networks, automatic customs authentication systems, and partnerships with tax-free shops and agency services. This platform fosters a reward mall that offers high community rewards to consumers, introducing a new payment system with payment points and cryptocurrencies. The social linked services, such as Facebook, WeChat, Instagram, and Kakao Talk, enhance user engagement and connectivity within the Metaworld ecosystem.

Metaworld's vision extends beyond typical social shopping services, aiming to create a genuine metaverse shopping experience with a customer-oriented focus. The platform introduces a unique compensation system, converting data about products and customers into big data for quality rewards. The Metaworld project embraces a multi-reward system, where rewards are transparently managed on the blockchain, creating a shared ecosystem for sellers and buyers alike.

Website: https://mwcurrency.com/



About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Contact Details: XT Exchange Bella Wei Email address: Listing-at-xt.com MWcurrency e-mail：metaworld6900-at-outlook.com Name: Eli