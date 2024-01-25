Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,969 in the last 365 days.

Building unique collaborative global marine CO2 observatories

Building unique collaborative global marine CO2 observatories

Published 25 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, field, methods, review

The NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory (PMEL) carbon program has made sustained investments over the last two decades in equipment development, autonomous sampling, and virtual support that undergird the global carbon observing infrastructure. As a result, the program plays an integral role in supporting ocean carbon research with collaborating institutions worldwide (Sutton and Sabine, 2023, in this issue).

Here, we discuss the field support and data product strategies we developed to build a successful moored autonomous air-sea CO2 and ocean acidification program that relies on moored buoys maintained by other collaborators. The most critical component of our program is partnering with other agencies, universities, and oceanographic institutions. Sharing resources and results allows scientists to collaborate on global climate issues at an international level. We provide instrument refurbishments, real-time (remote) troubleshooting, data handling and dissemination, and centralized coordination. Our partners provide ship and personnel-based resources for deployment/recovery of moorings as well as in-person troubleshooting. No one institution can provide all the physical support necessary for a global array of buoys, but many hands make light work when the effort is dispersed among multiple partnerships. To date, we have partnered with over 100 individuals from more than 20 US and global institutions (Figure 1) in support of nearly 50 autonomous air-sea CO2 and ocean acidification sites since 2003.

Musielewicz S., Osborne J., Maenner Jones S., Battisti R., Dougherty S. & Bott R., 2023. Building unique collaborative global marine CO2 observatories. Oceanography 36(2–3): 156–157. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Building unique collaborative global marine CO2 observatories

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more