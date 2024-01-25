Robert G. Hanson 1937-2024

Robert G. Hanson, 86, of Grand Forks, passed away Friday, January 19, 2024 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Robert Gustav Hanson was born July 4, 1937 in Virginia, MN, the only child of Swedish immigrants, Gust and Elna (Mattson) Hanson. He grew up and attended school in Virgina, MN where he graduated from high school and junior college before graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Robert then earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He did graduate work in tax at New York University.

On June 25, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Janet Feland at the Almont Lutheran Church in Almont, ND.

He worked as a legal editor for Shepard's Citations in Colorado Springs and served as legal advisor at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. During his legal career, Robert was admitted to the North Dakota Bar, the Colorado Bar, 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, the US Court of Claims, US Tax Court, and the US District Court in ND. One of Robert’s achievements was trying a case that he won, before the US Supreme Court. In 1969, he joined the US Treasury Department as a Tax Attorney and worked in St. Paul and Grand Forks until retiring.

Robert was baptized, confirmed, served on church councils, and taught confirmation in the Lutheran church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Hanson of Grand Forks, children Sheila (Craig) Johnson and Mark Hanson all of Grand Forks, Paul (Clare) Hanson of Colorado, and Kimberly (Keith) Becker of Grand Forks; grandchildren Andrew and Amelia Johnson, and Anna, Abigail, and Alexander Becker; aunt-in-law Marie (Dolly) Feland of Mandan, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents Gust and Elna Hanson, daughter Heidi Hanson, aunt and uncle Signe and Hilding Back.

FUNERAL: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 27, 2024 at East Walle Lutheran Church 974 7th St. NE, Thompson, ND 58278. Funeral service will be live-streamed on Robert’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com