"Peter Bramble's New Book: Overcoming the Black Passover" A Liturgy of Black Remembrance

"The Overcome A Black Passover" by Peter W. D. Bramble, Ph.D. presents a transformative perspective on the challenges faced by African Americans. The book offers a conceptual solution to the problems encountered by the black community, urging a shift in mindset towards viewing 'black liberation' as an

already-attained victory.

"We must remember our past to move forward. 'The Overcome A Black Passover' is a call to action for African Americans to reclaim their history and embrace their victories."

- Peter Bramble, Ph.D.

Peter Bramble, Ph.D. is a renowned scholar and author. He has dedicated his career to studying the experiences of African Americans and promoting their empowerment. His work has been featured in numerous publications and has inspired countless individuals to reclaim their history and embrace their victories.

"The Overcome A Black Passover" is available in softcover, hardcover, and e-book formats. It was published by iUniverse last February 26th, 2023. The book invites comparison with the Hebrew exodus and offers a conceptual solution to the problems faced by African Americans. The author argues that the adoption of a new mindset that views 'black liberation' as an already-attained victory is necessary. The book also includes original sketches of some of the ancestors who have contributed to the victories of those who have gone before, as overcomers of victimhood."

For more information about the book and the author, please visit https://www.overcomeblackpassover.com/.

Don't miss the upcoming radio interview with Peter W. D. Bramble, Ph.D. on "America

Tonight with Kate Delaney" on January 29th, 2024. Tune in to learn more about the book and its message.

