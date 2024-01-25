YieldMax GDXY Name Change

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, a leading provider of ETF structuring, launch, and growth services, announces that the YieldMax GDX Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) (currently effective but not listed) will now be named the YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) (the “Fund”). This name change became effective on January 18, 2024.

The Fund will seek to deliver participation in the price returns of GDX (NYSE Arca: GDX) (“GDX”) while providing current monthly income through a portfolio substantially composed of short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents, in option contracts that reference the price performance of GDX. The Fund does not invest directly in GDX.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (866) 322-3101 or visiting www.yieldmaxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in GDX. The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if GDX shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any GDX distributions.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

