Güntner Renews Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere for Second Time
The ATMO Approved label highlights best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.
Maintaining our ATMO Approved label is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the field of natural refrigerants.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Güntner, a German heat exchanger manufacturer, has for the second time renewed the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of R744.com.
— Michael Freiherr, Managing Director of Güntner
Güntner initially received the label in September 2022 and renewed it in January 2023.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other recipients in 2023 included Fenagy, SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, TEKO, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. This month, hydrocarbon gas manufacturer GTS received the label and Secon renewed it for the second time.
In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have received the label.
The current label application period closes on January 31, 2024; it is renewed annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found here, along with additional information.
“As a leading company in this sector, we prioritize environmental responsibility in every aspect of our operations. Our dedication to natural refrigerants demonstrates our role as a best-in-class leader in sustainable practices. This label reaffirms our position at the forefront of the industry, constantly striving for excellence in eco-friendly solutions,” Michael Freiherr, Managing Director of Güntner.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany-based Güntner is a manufacturer of gas coolers, condensers (including adiabatic), air coolers (evaporators), dry coolers and other products using CO2 (R744) and other natural refrigerants in commercial cooling and industrial refrigeration.
The company manufactures its cooling systems in plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and operates all over the world.
“We believe in the power of natural refrigerants and their potential to create a better world through safe and sustainable use,” says Güntner on its website. “For almost a century, natural refrigerants have been part of our business, and we have played a key role in spreading awareness of their benefits. We continue to test and explore their use in a state-of-the-art lab, and we strive to ensure that all our partners have the option to use them.”
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Oliver Heck, General Manager for German contractor HECK Kältetechnik, observed that Güntner’s direct evaporation cooling coils have “achieved the promised efficiencies. The technology has always been reliable, with good service and safety.
The 2024 label will also include training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals. “We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment, but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About Güntner
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
