Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Unveils Newly Renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course

Orchid Island has unveiled the most significant modification to its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course since the course was constructed in 1990
Golf and the camaraderie and friendships made on the golf course are a cornerstone to life at Orchid Island.
Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club has unveiled the most significant modification to its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course since the course was constructed in 1990. The renovation was undertaken by Brandon Johnson, Golf Course architect for the Arnold Palmer Design Company and encompassed all the greens and tees, bunkers, the short game area, and the driving range.
The biggest design changes were to the 9th hole, which included lowering the fairway and removing bunkers for a spectacular view of the lake. Other distinct changes included the 5th hole in which the green was moved to slightly shorter the hole, the 7th hole had green contouring modified with a redesigned green complex, the 13th hole with a change in green contouring, and the 18th hole had a dramatic reshaping of the green and the bunkering around it.
Also, the short game practice facility was renovated with more opportunities for situational shots.
“The renovations have been very well received by our members who are enjoying the beauty and user-friendly nature of the course,” said Matt Boyd, golf superintendent at Orchid Island. “Architect Brandon Johnson ensured that the integrity of the course remained intact by adhering to Arnold Palmer Design Company’s stringent standards.”
As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Golfers delight in the colorful and unique birds often found in and around Orchid Island.
“Golf and the camaraderie and friendships made on the golf course are a cornerstone to life at Orchid Island,” said Rob Tench, Orchid Island’s General Manager. “We are also known for our robust racquet program, including new pickleball courts, a fitness center, the historic Jungle Trail, a kayak launch, and most importantly our pristine beach.”
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
