Bellingham, WA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project , a pioneer in promoting transparency in food choices, reveals its latest research report titled " Who Is the Natural Shopper in 2024? " The research from the U.S. and Canada delves into the evolving preferences surrounding natural products shoppers, emphasizing sustainability, integrity and health in the food system.

The report identifies the natural shopper as someone committed to core attributes, especially organic and non-GMO groceries and produce. This commitment persists even as younger generations, particularly Gen Z, enter the grocery store with a broader view of what is considered natural. Of the total population in the U.S. and Canada, about 40% are natural shoppers, or about 117 million adults.

The Value of Verification

The value of third-party certifications has grown as shoppers seek validated attributes amid increasing skepticism of "greenwashing." Non-GMO Project Verified, along with USDA certified organic, grew in positive impact on purchasing decisions in the total market. Consistent with 2021 findings, over half of consumers are willing to pay a premium for Non-GMO Project Verified goods (58%).

“The Natural Intuition”

A significant majority of shoppers, surpassing two-thirds at 67%, advocate for the imperative to "find better ways to grow food naturally, instead of introducing more science and technology into our food.” The intricate interplay between a generally positive, yet cautious attitude towards food technologies is particularly evident in the persistent skepticism surrounding the necessity of GMOs in the food system. The report interprets this caution as a manifestation of "the natural intuition," a co-existing sentiment that balances optimism about science and technology in realms beyond the food system.

Generational Shifts

While Millennial shoppers exhibit a slight shift away from natural products, Gen Z emerges as the "greenest" shopper yet, displaying a more expansive view of natural attributes. Their preferences align with broader sustainability issues, including climate change, racial equity and animal welfare. Emerging attributes like upcycled, regenerative and nutrient density are gaining positive reception.

Nutrient Density

The report highlights an emerging attribute — nutrient density, defined essentially as the ratio of nutrients to calories. Shoppers, particularly Gen Z, express a keen interest in nutrient-dense foods, indicating a shift toward holistic well-being. The natural products industry is positioned to meet this demand by innovating product formulations and adopting regenerative ingredient sourcing.

Holistic Innovation

A convergence point is foreseen where a holistic, regenerative, organic and non-GMO food system contributes to a "virtuous cycle," fostering positive outcomes for the environment, communities and planetary health. Shoppers will play a crucial role in supporting this system through their choices, guided by the innovations of the natural products industry.

The Non-GMO Project invites the public to explore the detailed findings of the report, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of natural products shoppers in 2024. Click here to download the “ Who is the Natural Shopper in 2024? ” report.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

