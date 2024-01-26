MultiLane Consolidates Testing Maturity and Charts New Ground at DesignCon 2024
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane brings its full suite of test and measurement equipment to showcase how the company is consolidating current gen, and accelerating next generation network technology at DesignCon 2024.
Streamlined Testing with MultiLane Ultimus:
MultiLane Ultimus is the company’s latest software offering. Providing a single platform to create and program testing configurations for any requirement. Acting as a hub for multi-instrument setups, the MultiLane Ultimus demo uses the ML4079EN jitter and noise injection BERT, ML406B 70GHz DSO, and ML4064-112-MCB module compliance board to validate an OSFP transceiver. The Ultimus platform highlights the increased ease of use it provides to testing setups.
System Testing with MultiLane Pulsar TDR:
MultiLane Pulsar Time Domain Reflectometers (TDR) will be showcasing using TDR to validate and visualize system traces and cabling. While the setup will be validating 112Gbps/lane signals, the technology is poised to prove invaluable for the upcoming 224Gbps/lane generation, setting the stage for 224G testing methodologies.
PCIe Gen 6 Testing:
Two demos cover PCIe Gen 6 validation. The first, using the ML4100L-AWG demonstrates MultiLane’s capabilities in generating stressed signals for both PCIe Gen 5 and 6. The second uses the ML1105 – one of the fastest copper testers in the industry – to validate passive copper for PCIe Gen 6.
Comprehensive Switch Testing with MultiLane Data Center Test Solutions:
Demonstrating full maturity of 800G testing solutions, MultiLane data center test solutions validate switch host ports. Of particular note is the MultiLane Nexus Analyzer, which streamlines CMIS and interoperability testing.
224Gbps/lane-ready Interconnects:
MultiLane proprietary SMPS interconnects provide reliable, high-speed, high-quality connections, ratified for frequencies of up to 110 GHz. Solderless, scalable, and highly customizable, these interconnects set a solid foundation for both current and next gen systems.
800G DR8 Validation:
The MultiLane ML4054E production BERT demo presents a complete solution for 800G transceiver validation. A full 800G BERT, with built-in jitter and noise injection, the ML4054E also comes with a front panel, field replaceable MCB, ideal for rapid pluggable testing.
A Full Suite of Test Fixtures:
MultiLane test fixture demos include host and module compliance boards for OSFP-XD, the latest 224G channel emulation board, which join the extensive family of test fixtures and loopbacks for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G, available in every form factor (SFP, SFP-DD, CFP2, QSFP, QSFP-DD, OSFP).
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.
Marketing Department
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP-DD, OSFP, OSFP-XD and other leading standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance and interoperability test services along with highspeed design consultation and development services.
