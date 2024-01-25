TAIWAN, January 25 - President Tsai meets Lithuania-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group

On the morning of January 25, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation from the Lithuania-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group. In remarks, President Tsai said that the visit demonstrates longstanding cross-party support for Taiwan in Lithuania, and also sends a message to the world that our countries are jointly safeguarding democratic values. The president thanked the Seimas (parliament) and the government of Lithuania for supporting Taiwan's international participation through various channels. President Tsai also thanked Lithuania for calling on the international community to pay more attention to issues in the Taiwan Strait, which demonstrates the strength of friendship between democratic allies. She said she believes that through our joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen our democratic and economic resilience, and contribute to global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Two years ago, Mr. Matas Maldeikis led a joint delegation of the chairpersons of parliamentary Taiwan friendship groups from the three Baltic states. That visit occurred not long after the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania had opened its doors. This time, you have come following Taiwan's presidential elections. On behalf of the Taiwanese people, I warmly welcome you all.

Our guests hail from both the ruling and opposition parties of Lithuania. Your visit demonstrates longstanding cross-party support for Taiwan in Lithuania. It also sends a message to the world that our countries are jointly safeguarding democratic values. I am pleased to see Mr. Maldeikis again and look forward to talking more in depth with all of you.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Seimas and the government of Lithuania for supporting Taiwan's international participation through various channels. Thank you as well for calling on the international community to pay more attention to issues in the Taiwan Strait. This demonstrates the strength of friendship between democratic allies. In recent years, interaction between Taiwan and Lithuania has increased. We have signed MOUs in areas such as agriculture, medicine and health, and technology. Through the Central and Eastern European Investment Fund, we have strengthened cooperation in biotechnology, lasers, and other key industries in Lithuania.

Today, Lithuanian products can be seen in Taiwan's major supermarkets and retail outlets. They are very popular with Taiwanese people. I look forward to seeing further cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and Lithuania in areas including culture, economy, and trade. Taiwan and Lithuania share the values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. I believe that through our joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen our democratic and economic resilience, and contribute to global prosperity and development.

Your visit marks an important step in deepening our partnership. I am grateful for the support you have given Taiwan through concrete actions. Let us keep working together to deliver fruitful results.

Mr. Maldeikis then delivered remarks, expressing the delegation's heartfelt gratitude to President Tsai for her remarkable leadership. He said her unwavering dedication to the Taiwanese people, visionary approach to international relationships, and strong voice for democracy worldwide have set new standards for politicians around the world.

Mr. Maldeikis stated that President Tsai's leadership has made a significant impact in terms of economic relationships. Through our strategic initiative, he went on, Taiwan has fostered a strong bond with Lithuania, particularly in the field of semiconductors. Mr. Maldeikis said that President Tsai recognized the immense potential for collaboration between our nations and took concrete steps to facilitate this partnership. He said that just as semiconductors are the building blocks for modern technology, the president's efforts have laid the foundation for a prosperous economic relationship between Taiwan and Lithuania.

When China imposed sanctions on Lithuania, Mr. Maldeikis said, President Tsai and her administration stepped up to support the country, extending a helping hand. Mr. Maldeikis said that this response not only showcased our commitment to standing up for what is right, but also further strengthened the bonds between Lithuania and Taiwan. It is a testament to the values of democracy, freedom, and independence that we hold dear, he said.

Mr. Maldeikis again expressed appreciation for the achievements of President Tsai, whose leadership has not only strengthened Taiwan, but made this region and the whole world safer. He then reaffirmed Lithuania's commitment to support President Tsai's vision for a more democratic and prosperous world.

Mr. Maldeikis stated that Lithuania and Taiwan are peace- and democracy-loving nations which are both experiencing pressure from unfriendly external powers. These common values and shared experiences, he went on, offer great opportunities for fruitful friendship, mutual understanding, as well as productive cooperation.

Mr. Maldeikis said that alliances like Taiwan and Lithuania's show that nations can work together because of their beliefs, not their proximity. The desire for democracy is as strong in Lithuania as it is in Taiwan, he said, and we must do everything we can to defend ourselves as the world changes all around us, especially when the future is uncertain and our freedoms are threatened.

As President-elect Lai [Ching-te] mentioned after the election, Mr. Maldeikis stated, Taiwan has achieved a victory for the community of democracies. Hence, he said, it is a moment to celebrate our shared values of freedom and democracy together with a strong determination of Taiwanese people to navigate the brave new world full of uncertainty.

Mr. Maldeikis stated that today we witness the rising clashes of ideologies, which are marking the lines between authoritarian rule and liberal democratic order, freedom and coercion, oppression and free will, as well as democratic participation. In this grand collision of values, he said, it is essential to choose to stand on the right side. As President-elect Lai stated after the election, Mr. Maldeikis said, between democracy and authoritarianism, Taiwan will stand up for democracy. He said this further commitment to the community of democracies gives us a perfect moment to celebrate our shared values.

Mr. Maldeikis once again thanked President Tsai for her service to democracy.

The delegation also included Seimas Deputy Speakers Vytautas Mitalas, Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, and Julius Sabatauskas; Head of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Japan Arunas Valinskas; Chair of the Committee on Human Rights Tomas Raskevičius; Deputy Chair of the Committee on Budget and Finance Liudas Jonaitis; Deputy Chair of the Committee on Education and Science Ieva Kačinskaitė Urbonienė; and Seimas members Algirdas Sysas, Andrius Vyšniauskas, and Dalia Asanavičiūtė. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Lithuanian Representative to Taiwan Paulius Lukauskas.