Đắk Lắk terrorism attacks: No ethnic discrimination in Việt Nam, foreign ministry says

VIETNAM, January 25 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam completely refuted the idea that there has been discrimination based on ethnicities in connection with last week's trial of a terrorism case in Đắk Lắk Province.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng was speaking on Thursday at the regular press briefing in Hà Nội, in response to questions about some reactions from social media surrounding the trial.

"All ethnicities living in a territory of Việt Nam are equal," Hằng said, adding that the Government of Việt Nam always reserves "special priorities for ethnic minorities," especially in socio-economic development and improvement of their lives.

On January 20, the People’s Court of Đắk Lắk Province sentenced ten defendants to life imprisonment on the charge of terrorism in the trial of the case of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” that occurred in Cư Kuin District in the Central Highlands locality on June 11 last year that killed nine people, injured two others.

A total of 100 defendants were brought to court in connection with the violent attacks on the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes.

Five defendants were given 20 years in prison for terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, and two others 19 years on the same charge.

Other defendants, including six on the run abroad, were jailed for between nine months and 18 years.

Ninety-two defendants in the case were ordered to pay compensation for agencies, organisations and individuals suffering material and mental damage.

Investigation results said that due to the lack of knowledge and financial difficulties, several ethnic minority people in Đắk Lắk were incited by members of the in-exile FULRO – an illegal, secessionist union – in the US.

Regarding the question of the United States' cooperation with Vietnamese authorities in investigating the case as it was determined there was the involvement of US-based terrorist organisations and individuals, Hằng said American authorities have been closely maintaining contact and exchanging information on the organisations and individuals involved in the case in accordance with Việt Nam's laws and international laws.

"In the discussions with the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, the American side has affirmed that they have not enabled any organisations or individuals involved in the incident and has committed to supporting Vietnamese law enforcement and local authorities in the investigation to clarify the incident to prevent further future recurrences which might affect the relationship between the two countries.

"We believe every country and Việt Nam as well as the peace-loving people in the world would be resolutely opposed to any acts of terrorism in any form and will cooperate with the investigation and the proper handling of acts of terrorism in accordance with international law."

Human rights

Responding to queries regarding the contents related to Việt Nam's human rights situation as claimed in the World Report 2024 from Human Rights Watch, the spokesperson said Việt Nam completely refutes and condemns "the so-called Human Rights Watch for the factually inaccurate and fabricated information in their report."

Hằng noted that this is not the first time that this organisation has put forward accusatory arguments with malicious intent, targeting Việt Nam and aiming to sabotage socio-economic development and create a distance between the international community and Việt Nam.

"The efforts, determinations and achievements of the government of Việt Nam in ensuring the basic rights of humans have been demonstrated through the results of the socio-economic development of Việt Nam, and has been widely recognised and appreciated by the international community," Hằng stressed. — VNS