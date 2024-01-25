Empower Semiconductor to Present at Chiplet Summit 2024 on Eliminating External Regulators in Chiplet Architectures

Multi-phase and multi-rail Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs) bring performance, scalability and footprint reduction to chiplet-based multicore systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), will present a technical paper on the benefits of IVRs at the upcoming Chiplet Summit, taking place at the Santa Clara Convention Center, February 6-8, 2024. Trey Roessig, Empower’s CTO and SVP of engineering, will discuss “Using Integrated Voltage Regulators in Chiplet Design,” on Wednesday, February 7, at 3:15 p.m. PST, as part of the design/security track.



Empower IVR™ technology features a novel and advanced power management architecture that delivers power with simplicity, speed and accuracy in a compact single IC with no external discrete components. These devices can be used for traditional system power in space-constrained applications as well as integrated as a power chiplet into an SoC or chiplet-based architecture. Combined with Empower’s E-CAP™ silicon capacitor products, in-package integrated voltage regulators achieve an unprecedented level of compactness, performance and power integrity.

Power delivery challenges have been exacerbated by the proliferation of chiplet-based multicore designs. The disparate nature of chiplets typically commands various power domains, often with their own unique requirements, making power conversion design a large contributor to the solution footprint. Empower Semiconductor’s presentation will examine how high-frequency IVRs can now integrate inside a package as a power chiplet, eliminating most external power converters and bulky inductors. This approach simplifies package design by removing multiple dedicated power balls and external traces, which reduces transmission losses and improves transient performance.

“Our IVRs not only increase the overall performance of chiplet-based devices, they also greatly simplify the implementation of the multiple power domains required. We save critical board space and power engineers are surprised at how seamless and flexible designing in-package power conversion is,” said Roessig. “We are excited to present the unique benefits of the Empower IVR technology at the upcoming Chiplet Summit.”

Data being communicated and processed around the globe is anticipated to drive the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 20301, dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to “minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy” by developing novel, fully integrated power management solutions that increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.

Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC, shrinking footprints by 3x, increasing efficiency and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

