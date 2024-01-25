BYND Cannasoft Entering Production Agreements for its EZ-G Device

Israeli Technology Company BYND Cannasoft Enterprises EZ-G Project Team is in Shenzen, China, to solidify agreements with two large manufacturers to produce its EZ-G Device and EZ-G Capsules

ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) ("BYND Cannasoft" or the "Company") announced today that its EZ-G project team has arrived in Shenzhen, China to sign agreements with two of the largest manufacturers in the province to begin production of the EZ-G device and EZ-G Capsules. BYND Cannasoft intends to start mass production of its EZ-G device and EZ-G capsules after the Chinese New Year which ends on February 24, 2024. Starting production of the EZ-G device and EZ-G capsules will allow BYND Cannasoft to meet its benchmark of starting the sale of the EZ-G device and EZ-G capsules in the second quarter of 2024, as announced in the Company’s previous press releases.



As the company announced previously, the EZ-G device includes the use of Capsules containing various types of substances and oils that flow in a controlled manner from the Capsules through a special pump inside the device and from there to the body tissues.

The production chain will continue by transporting the Capsules to the US and then transferred to the various filling plants according to the types of substances required.

BYND Cannasoft previously announced a positive response from potential customers who registered on its website - https://easyg-ai.com/ to be first in line to place orders for the EZ-G devices once they are ready to be delivered. This positive response reflects the demand for the innovative EZ-G device and accompanying EZ-G capsules while underscoring the Company's commitment to delivering its technology to customers.

“This is a significant milestone for BYND Cannasoft as we are moving from the stage of developing the dream to realizing the dream in practice,” said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft. “ I am confident that we will quickly bring to the market a technological product of the highest level and provide relief and pleasure to users on one hand and significant value to our shareholders on the other hand while generating significant sales and profits”

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry by making it a more organized, accessible, and price-transparent market. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This therapeutic device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience, and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction.

