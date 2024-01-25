LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Andrew Kutanovski

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Andrew Kutanovski, CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reports serving approximately $160 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and transitions to LPL from Corebridge Financial, formerly Valic, a subsidiary of AIG.



Hailing from the Chicagoland area from a family of financial service professionals, Kutanovski’s early exposure to finance fueled his career path. Beginning his journey as a financial advisor in 2016, and achieving his Certified Financial Planner status in 2020, he rapidly distinguished himself as a committed advisor, offering personalized financial planning and investment advisory services. The move to LPL signifies the inauguration of his new independent practice, Kutanovski Wealth Management.

“At Kutanovski Wealth Management, our commitment is to deliver expert, tailor-made financial guidance aligned with each client’s distinct needs. Our seasoned team provides comprehensive advisory services and financial planning advice,” said Kutanovski. “We cater to a wide range of clients, from individuals and affluent families to businesses and non-profit organizations, helping them pursue financial prosperity through strategic planning, sound investment management and personalized counsel.”

Embracing his independence, Kutanovski is poised to develop a practice centered on client interests, prioritizing their welfare. Collaborating with LPL Financial, he gains the autonomy to selectively choose products and services that best serve his clients, encompassing investment services, timely reporting and enhanced trading strategies.

“I started thinking about the legacy that I want to leave behind for my newborn son and the type of advisor I want to be,” he said. “I decided to go independent so I have choice and control in how I build my practice and can always keep my clients’ best interests at top of mind, without restrictions.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President of Business Development, said, “We warmly welcome Andrew and Kutanovski Wealth Management to LPL and congratulate him on the establishment of his independent practice. LPL Financial champions the belief that advisors should have autonomous control over their business. The transition to independence empowers advisors to define their practice philosophy, support and service levels. We look forward to supporting Andrew’s entire team for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Kutanovski Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

