Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,112 in the last 365 days.

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $25M in Grant Awards to Advance Career Connected High Schools

The Biden-Harris Administration today is announcing 19 new grant awards totaling $25 million through the first-ever Perkins Innovation and Modernization, Career Connected High Schools (CCHS) grant program.

This investment, issued by the U.S. Department of Education (Department), builds the capacity of education and workforce systems to partner with business and industry, to develop new high-quality career-connected high school programs for more students. Grantees will leverage four evidence-based strategies, or “keys,” to help students in unlocking career success including: providing postsecondary education and career guidance; increasing access to dual or concurrent enrollment programs; increasing work-based learning opportunities; and providing industry-recognized credentials.

“President Biden understands that it’s time to invest in career-connected learning that will better prepare our young people for exciting careers and family-sustaining jobs in today’s most in-demand fields,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “We can transform the American high school experience and raise the bar for student engagement, achievement, and career-readiness in this country by providing all students with access to dual enrollment classes, work-based learning, industry credentials, and comprehensive career advising. The Biden-Harris Administration is going to keep on fighting to provide every student in every community with career-connected learning." 

The grant is part of the Department’s Raise the Bar: Unlocking Career Success initiative, aimed at helping young Americans access good-paying jobs created by President Biden’s Investing in America through seeding and scaling promising models of innovation. Secretary Cardona will highlight this announcement during a visit to DC Public Schools’ Advanced Technical Center in Washington, DC today. The CCHS grant program is the first in the Department’s history intended to build capacity and coordination among secondary and postsecondary education, workforce development systems, and other community partners to expand access to career-connected high school programs for more students, with a focus on increasing access to high-quality pathways for underserved students.

The Department received more than 160 eligible applications from 43 states and the District of Columbia, requesting more than $850 million to implement comprehensive career-connected learning projects.

The CCHS grantees are listed below:

State

Grantee

Award

AL

Pike County Board of Education

$879,801

AR

Arkansas Department of Education

$1,106,200

AZ

Yuma/La Paz Counties Community College District

$1,112,555

CA

Blue Lake Rancheria 

$1,520,950

DC

Office of the State Superintendent of Education  

$1,136,348

FL

Miami Dade College

$571,244

GA

Clayton County Public Schools

$1,288,596

IL

Illinois Central College

$1,288,021

IN

South Bend Community School Corporation

$1,747,826

KY

Allen County Schools

$1,475,000

KY

Rockcastle County Board of Education

$1,475,000

MO

Mexico School District 59

$1,475,000

NC

Montgomery County Schools

$1,420,709

NJ

Essex County Vocational Technical Schools

$1,405,000

OR

Chemeketa Community College

$1,421,219

TX

Region One Ed Service Center

$1,424,289

TX

San Antonio Independent School District

$1,467,851

WA

Educational School District 105

$613,140

WI

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction

$1,475,000

For more information about each program’s awards, please visit the Innovation and Modernization Program webpage here, and consult the Unlocking Career Success website for more information on career-connected learning.

You just read:

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $25M in Grant Awards to Advance Career Connected High Schools

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more