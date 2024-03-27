Credit Union of Georgia: Celebrating the Spirit of Community with 2023 Best of Georgia Award
KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Union of Georgia stands tall, having recently been honored with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the institution's unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service and community involvement, reflecting the deep trust and respect earned from its members.
Unlike typical industry awards, the Best of Georgia Awards are deeply rooted in community opinion, derived from the voices of those served by the institutions they honor. This year, those voices resonated with overwhelming support for the Credit Union of Georgia, casting their votes out of genuine appreciation for a financial partner that prioritizes their needs and ambitions.
Since opening in 1960, Credit Union of Georgia has prided itself on being more than a financial institution. It was founded with the goal of serving local educators and has since expanded its reach to serve the communities of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens and Union County. Those who work or live in these counties are eligible to join the Credit Union of Georgia. Credit Union of Georgia is committed to serving their members and the community, evident in their mission to provide financial solutions for every stage of life and their vision to offer financially empowering experiences to all members.
Credit Union of Georgia offers the products their members need from a basic savings account to a home loan. Their services are comprehensive, ranging from basic budget planning to in-depth guidance on the local home-buying market. The Credit Union ensures that members have access to knowledgeable and friendly advice, allowing them to focus on life's other demands. "We stand behind our mission to serve our local communities by providing financial solutions and guidance for every stage of life.” says Brian Albrecht, President/CEO. "Our number one priority is our members; we are here for them.”
Their values resonate with every interaction: empowering, enhancing, educating, and exciting members about their financial decisions. The Credit Union continues to honor its roots by supporting school organizations and educational causes along with non-profits in the communities they serve.
The Best of Georgia Award is more than an award; it's a reflection of the Credit Union of Georgia's unwavering dedication to their members and their community. It highlights the reality that in today's world, the genuine spirit of helping others and providing exceptional service still leads supreme in the hearts of members.
About Credit Union of Georgia:
The Credit Union of Georgia is a member-focused financial institution dedicated to providing personalized services and support to members in various Georgian counties. With a rich history of community service and a mission to empower, enhance, educate, and excite members about their financial journey, the credit union continues to make a positive impact through its commitment to financial literacy and community support.
Amanda Arnold
Credit Union of Georgia
+1 678-486-1111
