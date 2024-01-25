Automotive Aluminum Market Size Worth USD 133.84 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR
Automotive Aluminum Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Product Form, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
According to SNS Insider's most recent industry analysis, the Global Automotive Aluminum Market value is estimated to reach USD 133.84 Bn by 2030 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 8.6%.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Aluminum Market is projected to reach 133.84 billion by 2030. The market is expanding at an unprecedented pace, driven by the global automotive industry's relentless pursuit of lightweighting solutions.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
According to SNS Insider, as automakers strive to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle performance, the demand for aluminum in automotive manufacturing is soaring.
Market Size:
Automotive Aluminum Market size was valued at USD 69.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 133.84 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1485
Prominent Players:
UACJ Corporation (Japan), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (Netherlands), Alcoa Corporation (US), Novelis Inc. (US), Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany), Constellium (US), Rio Tinto Group (UK), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China), Aleris Corporation (US), Autoneum Holding AG (Switzerland), Dana Limited (US), Lorin Industries (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), JINDAL ALUMINIUM LTD. (India), Kaiser Aluminum (US) are some of the prominent players in the Automotive Aluminum Market.
Market Scope:
Aluminum's unique combination of high strength and low weight makes it an ideal material for various components, including body panels, chassis, and powertrain elements. Moreover, the escalating trend towards electric vehicles (EVs) is amplifying the significance of aluminum, given its ability to contribute to extended battery range through weight reduction. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability and recyclability in the automotive sector is further boosting the market, as aluminum is highly recyclable, aligning with the industry's green initiatives.
Industry Analysis:
The automotive aluminum market is currently navigating a transformative landscape, fueled by a confluence of technological advancements, environmental imperatives, and shifting consumer preferences. As the industry veers towards sustainable mobility solutions, aluminum emerges as a pivotal player, offering a lightweight alternative to traditional materials. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, driven by stringent emission regulations, has propelled aluminum into the spotlight, as automakers seek ways to enhance fuel efficiency without compromising on safety and performance.
Segment Analysis:
The cast aluminium segment emerges as a pivotal player, embodying both strength and versatility. Characterized by its superior lightweight properties and exceptional durability, cast aluminium components have become the cornerstone of modern automotive design. The meticulous analysis of this segment reveals a dynamic interplay between technological advancements and innovative engineering. From engine blocks to transmission cases, the applications of cast aluminium extend across critical automotive subsystems, driving efficiency and performance. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the cast aluminium segment stands resolute, forging a path toward a future where efficiency, sustainability, and cutting-edge design converge.
By Product Form:
• Cast Aluminum
• Rolled Aluminum
• Extruded Aluminum
By Application:
• Power train
• Car body
• Chassis & Suspension
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger cars
• LCV
• HCV
Regional Analysis:
The APAC region, a fascinating interplay of factors shapes its trajectory. As the automotive industry experiences a seismic shift towards lightweight materials for enhanced fuel efficiency and sustainability, APAC emerges as a pivotal player in this evolution. The region's burgeoning economies, coupled with a rising middle class, are driving an unprecedented demand for automobiles. This surge in automotive production, especially in countries like China and India, fuels the need for advanced materials like aluminum due to its commendable strength-to-weight ratio. Furthermore, stringent emission standards and a growing environmental consciousness in the APAC region stimulate the adoption of aluminum for its recyclability and eco-friendly attributes.
Key Takeaways:
• The market's trajectory is also shaped by the evolving electric vehicle (EV) landscape, where aluminium’s role extends beyond weight reduction to support the unique demands of electrified platforms.
• Simultaneously, the market is witnessing a dynamic interplay between established giants and nimble innovators, as novel alloys and manufacturing processes vie for prominence.
• The automotive aluminium sector, therefore, unfolds as a theatre of innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaborations, reflecting the broader evolution of the automotive industry in an era defined by change.
Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1485
Recent Industry Development:
Pioneering advancements in lightweighting technologies, major automotive manufacturers have collaborated with leading aluminum suppliers to introduce innovative solutions aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance. This collaborative effort has resulted in the development of advanced aluminum alloys, tailored to meet the specific demands of modern automotive design. Notably, breakthroughs in the integration of aluminum components, such as body panels and structural elements, have not only contributed to substantial weight reduction but have also fostered the creation of more sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles.
Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Automotive Aluminum Market Segmentation, by Product Form
8.1 Cast Aluminum
8.2 Rolled Aluminum
8.3 Extruded Aluminum
9. Global Automotive Aluminum Market Segmentation, by Application
9.1 Power train
9.2 Car body
9.3 Chassis & Suspension
10. Global Automotive Aluminum Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Passenger cars
10.2 LCV
10.3 HCV
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 The Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram