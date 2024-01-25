Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Set to Surpass USD 8.67 Billion by 2030 & Propelling the Future
The Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is driven by increasing demand for satellite deployment, leading to innovations in technology and cost-effective solutions.
The Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is propelled by the need for innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for satellite deployment worldwide.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Overview:
— According to SNS Insider Research
The 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is a crucial segment of the aerospace industry, driven by the growing demand for satellite deployment for various purposes such as communication, navigation, Earth observation, and scientific research. With advancements in satellite technology and increasing private sector participation, the market for satellite launch vehicles has witnessed significant growth. Governments and private companies are investing heavily in the development of reusable launch vehicles and other innovative technologies to reduce the cost of access to space and improve the efficiency of satellite launches.
In the vast expanse of space, the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is poised for stellar growth, projected to reach USD 8.67 billion by 2030. This cosmic ascent is fueled by an orbit of factors propelling the industry into new dimensions.
Market Sizing Paragraph:
The SNS Insider report unveils a trajectory of growth for the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, soaring from USD 6.43 billion in 2022 to a projected USD 8.67 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% charts the course for this cosmic journey over the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample Report of Satellite Launch Vehicle Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2473
Market Report Scope
The Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is expanding its horizons, driven by an increasing number of satellite launches for communication, weather forecasting, earth observation, and military purposes. The advent of reusable launch vehicles is transforming the industry landscape, cutting costs and providing reliable and on-demand space access. Satellites, whether for communication or earth observation, orbit the Earth at varying distances, each distance presenting unique benefits and challenges. The market's growth is a testament to the indispensable role of satellite launch vehicles in modern space exploration.
Major Key Players Included are:
• Blue Origin
• Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
• Eurockot Launch Services GmbH
• Bristol Airspace
• Arca Space Corporation
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Boeing
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
• Indian Space Research Organization., and other players.
Market Analysis
Different orbits house satellites with diverse applications, with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) being the most common due to its advantages. From 2017 to 2022, over 4,000 satellites deployed in LEO primarily focused on communication and Earth observation. The surge in satellite usage for electronic intelligence, Earth science, laser imaging, and meteorology is expected to drive the demand for launch vehicles, projecting a remarkable 210% market growth in 2029. The evolving satellite landscape emphasizes the need for reliable and efficient launch vehicles to meet the rising demand for space exploration and commercial applications.
One of the key trends in the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is the emergence of small satellite launch vehicles designed specifically to cater to the growing demand for small satellites. These small satellite launch vehicles offer cost-effective and flexible options for launching small payloads into orbit, catering to the needs of a wide range of applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, remote sensing, and scientific research. Additionally, the market is witnessing increased competition from both established players and new entrants, leading to technological advancements and cost reductions in satellite launch services. Overall, the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is expected to continue growing as the demand for satellite-based services and applications increases across various industries globally.
Segment Analysis
• In the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, the medium to heavy (>350,000 Kg) segment takes center stage. This segment, boasting rockets like Ariane 5, Proton-M, and Delta IV Heavy, offers increased payload capacity, reduced launch costs, and unparalleled flexibility. The ability to access more challenging orbits adds another layer to the dominance of medium to heavy launch vehicles, making them a versatile tool for diverse space missions.
• The reusable launch vehicle segment, marked by its capability to be recovered and reused, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Unlike single-use launch vehicles, reusable launch vehicles, exemplified by their components like rocket boosters and spacecraft, bring potential cost reductions to spaceflight. This segment reflects a paradigm shift in the space industry, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency in space exploration endeavors.
Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:
by Number of Payloads:
• Primary Only
• 2 to 5
• 6 to 10
by Launch Activity:
• Non-Commercial
• Commercial
by Application:
• Research & Development
• Navigation
• Communication
• Scientific
• Meteorology
• Earth Observation
• Remote Sensing
by Orbit:
• Sun-Synchronous Orbit
• Medium Earth Orbit
• Low Earth Orbit
• Geosynchronous Orbit
Growth Factors
• One of the primary growth factors for the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is the escalating number of satellite launches. Satellites are now indispensable for various purposes such as communication, weather forecasting, earth observation, and military applications. The growing demand for continuous connectivity, real-time data, and enhanced surveillance is pushing governments, private enterprises, and research institutions to launch satellites into orbit, driving the need for reliable launch vehicles.
• The advent of reusable launch vehicles is a game-changer for the satellite launch industry. The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the development and deployment of reusable rockets. Reusability offers a cost-effective and sustainable approach to space access, as these launch vehicles can be recovered and used for multiple missions. This innovation addresses the economic challenges associated with traditional expendable launch vehicles, making space exploration more accessible and commercially viable.
Need Customized Report as per your Business Requirements Ask Here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2473
Key Regional Development
North America emerges as a pioneer in space exploration, with companies like SpaceX leading the charge. SpaceX's Falcon-9, Falcon Heavy, and Starship contribute significantly to the region's leading position in launch services. Europe, with Ariane Group developing reusable first stages for the Ariane rocket, and Russia's Roscosmos, known for the Soyuz and Proton rockets, also play pivotal roles. In the Asia-Pacific region, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) stands out with its reliable Long March series. India's ISRO adds to the regional growth, launching satellites for various operators globally.
Key Takeaways
• The Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is set to reach new heights, driven by increasing satellite launches and the adoption of reusable launch vehicles.
• Medium to heavy launch vehicles dominate the market, offering increased payload capacity, reduced launch costs, and flexibility.
• North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific emerge as key regions, each contributing to the market's growth with notable space exploration initiatives.
Recent Developments
In March 2023: ISRO launched 36 communication satellites for One Web aboard its LVM3 rocket into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
In August 2022: United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket carried SBIRS GEO-6, built by Lockheed Martin for the US Air Force.
In April 2022: the Long March 3B rocket launched the Chinasat 6D communications satellite from the Xichang launch base. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, marked by continuous advancements in space exploration and satellite deployment.
Buy Single User PDF of Satellite Launch Vehicle Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2473
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Number of Payloads
9. Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Launch Activity
10. Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Application
11. Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Orbit
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profiles
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube