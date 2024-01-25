Fish Farming Market Size & Share to Surpass $471.7 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research
Rising Consumer Demand for the Fish- based Protein Products will Enhance Market Value to USD 471.7 Billion by 2030WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Fish Farming Market Size is estimated to be valued at USD 471.7 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 5.8% in the next seven years. The growth of the fish farming industry is driven by major factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease worldwide, leading to a significant increase in fish consumption.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets.
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation.
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Rising consumer demand for fish-based protein products due to their rich nutritional value offers a profitable opportunity to companies. Furthermore, the industry is also expected to receive a boost from rising health consciousness and rising consumer awareness of the benefits of fish consumption, as well as ongoing advancements in fishing equipment and efforts to enhance aqua farming.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fish-farming-market-2357/request-sample
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• The rising demand for fish and fish-based products is the most significant factor boosting the growth of the fish farming industry. The rising population, increasing awareness of the health benefits of fish products, and consumer preferences for healthy and sustainable food choices have also increased the demand for farmed fish.
• Fish farming offers a sustainable alternative to wild fish harvesting, which can lead to ecological imbalance. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are seeking sustainable fish products. This has increased demand for environmentally friendly fish farming practices such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA).
• Supportive government policies promote aquaculture development by providing financial incentives and setting guidelines for responsible farming practices promoting industry growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Based on the Environment segmentation, the Fresh Water segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of the market during the forecast period.
• Furthermore, based on the Fish Type segmentation, the Salmon segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.
• The market was ruled by Asia Pacific in 2022 with a revenue share of 38.9%.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
• Cooke Fish Farming
• Alpha Group Co.
• Thai Union Group PLC
• Tassal Group Ltd.
• Marine Harvest ASA
• Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.
• P/F Bakkafrost
• Leroy Seafood Group ASA
• Fish Farming Technologies Asia Ltd.
• Cermaq Group AS
𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fish-farming-market-2357/request-sample
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
• As the global population rises, the demand for seafood also grows. Fish farming allows for producing superior-quality fish products in a controlled environment, making it a choice solution to meet this increasing demand.
• The fish farming industry is adopting various technological advancements to enhance efficiency and sustainability. These include advanced water filtration systems, automated feeding systems, and the use of AI to control fish health and welfare.
• While salmon and trout have traditionally been the most popular species in fish farming, there is a rising interest in farming other species, such as tilapia, catfish, and shrimp. This diversification allows for a broader range of products and industry opportunities.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Companies are engaging in vertical integration by owning and commanding multiple stages of the fish farming producers, from catching to distribution, which helps to improve quality control and cost efficiency.
• Various fish farming technologies are becoming popular as companies adopt advanced breeding techniques and automated feeding systems.
• Most of the significant fish farming players are adopting sustainable practices to minimize the environmental impact, which includes environmentally friendly feed, reducing waste, etc.
• Companies invest in effective and attractive branding and packaging to gain consumer traction.
• Companies are differentiating their products by promoting the nutritional content of their product and by offering unique processing methods.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 | 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/fish-farming-market-2357/0
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In March 2022, in order to give the fish individualized follow-up, BioSort and Cermaq tested for the first time a sorting mechanism that will sort the fish in a net pen. To improve fish health and welfare in net pens and to boost survival in salmon farming, it is essential to be able to distinguish between different species.
• In September 2022, to support an ambitious expansion plan, the Lery Seafood group intended to invest more than NOK 3 billion (£260 million) in its value chain.
𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By Environment
• Marine Water
• Fresh Water
• Brackish Water
By Fish Type
• Pompano
• Snappers
• Groupers
• Salmon
• Milkfish
• Tuna
• Tilapia
• Catfish
• Sea Bass
• Other Fish Types
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟏𝟒𝟒 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/fish-farming-market-63676
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Environment Analysis
• Fresh Water market segment accounted for the most considerable revenue share in 2022.
• Freshwater farming is comparatively less complex and cost-effective than marine water fish farming, which drives its demand in the fish farming industry.
• One of the significant benefits of freshwater fishing is that it can be practiced around the globe and helps improve the economy of regions that don't have a coastline.
Fish Type Analysis
• Salmon is anticipated to have maximum market growth during the projected timeframe.
• One of the key drivers of the growth in salmon is the growing demand for healthy seafood and the rise in production of farmed salmon.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
• The Asia Pacific area led the Fish Farming market in 2022 with 40.9% of revenue share.
• Favorable climatic conditions, increasing demand for seafood products, and helpful government policies are the major factors driving demand for the fish farming market.
• China is the world leader in the fish farming industry, with one-third of the world's fish production, followed by India and Vietnam.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fish-farming-market-2357
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲:
Energy Drinks Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/energy-drinks-market-2398
Peptide Synthesis Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/peptide-synthesis-market-2379
Mass Spectrometry Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mass-spectrometry-market-2382
Saffron Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/saffron-market-2367
Point of Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/point-care-diagnostics-market-size-share-trends-analysis-hancock-1c/
Orthopaedic Shoes Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/orthopaedic-shoes-market-latest-growth-statistic-during-hancock/
Veterinary Drug Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/veterinary-drug-market-looks-forward-strong-growth-ashley-hancock/
Care Management Solutions Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/care-management-solutions-market-size-share-trends-analysis-hancock/
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
Eric Kunz
Vantage Market Research
+ +1 202-380-9727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube