Fish Farming Market Size & Share to Surpass $471.7 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantaga Market Research

Rising Consumer Demand for the Fish- based Protein Products will Enhance Market Value to USD 471.7 Billion by 2030

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Fish Farming Market Size is estimated to be valued at USD 471.7 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 5.8% in the next seven years. The growth of the fish farming industry is driven by major factors such as the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease worldwide, leading to a significant increase in fish consumption.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets.3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation.5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.Rising consumer demand for fish-based protein products due to their rich nutritional value offers a profitable opportunity to companies. Furthermore, the industry is also expected to receive a boost from rising health consciousness and rising consumer awareness of the benefits of fish consumption, as well as ongoing advancements in fishing equipment and efforts to enhance aqua farming.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fish-farming-market-2357/request-sample ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐€๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข The rising demand for fish and fish-based products is the most significant factor boosting the growth of the fish farming industry. The rising population, increasing awareness of the health benefits of fish products, and consumer preferences for healthy and sustainable food choices have also increased the demand for farmed fish.โ€ข Fish farming offers a sustainable alternative to wild fish harvesting, which can lead to ecological imbalance. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are seeking sustainable fish products. This has increased demand for environmentally friendly fish farming practices such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA).โ€ข Supportive government policies promote aquaculture development by providing financial incentives and setting guidelines for responsible farming practices promoting industry growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Based on the Environment segmentation, the Fresh Water segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of the market during the forecast period.โ€ข Furthermore, based on the Fish Type segmentation, the Salmon segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.โ€ข The market was ruled by Asia Pacific in 2022 with a revenue share of 38.9%.โ€ข The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Cooke Fish Farmingโ€ข Alpha Group Co.โ€ข Thai Union Group PLCโ€ข Tassal Group Ltd.โ€ข Marine Harvest ASAโ€ข Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.โ€ข P/F Bakkafrostโ€ข Leroy Seafood Group ASAโ€ข Fish Farming Technologies Asia Ltd.โ€ข Cermaq Group AS๐“๐จ ๐Š๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง ๐€๐๐๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fish-farming-market-2357/request-sample ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข As the global population rises, the demand for seafood also grows. Fish farming allows for producing superior-quality fish products in a controlled environment, making it a choice solution to meet this increasing demand.โ€ข The fish farming industry is adopting various technological advancements to enhance efficiency and sustainability. These include advanced water filtration systems, automated feeding systems, and the use of AI to control fish health and welfare.โ€ข While salmon and trout have traditionally been the most popular species in fish farming, there is a rising interest in farming other species, such as tilapia, catfish, and shrimp. This diversification allows for a broader range of products and industry opportunities.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Companies are engaging in vertical integration by owning and commanding multiple stages of the fish farming producers, from catching to distribution, which helps to improve quality control and cost efficiency.โ€ข Various fish farming technologies are becoming popular as companies adopt advanced breeding techniques and automated feeding systems.โ€ข Most of the significant fish farming players are adopting sustainable practices to minimize the environmental impact, which includes environmentally friendly feed, reducing waste, etc.โ€ข Companies invest in effective and attractive branding and packaging to gain consumer traction.โ€ข Companies are differentiating their products by promoting the nutritional content of their product and by offering unique processing methods.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ | ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/fish-farming-market-2357/0 ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข In March 2022, in order to give the fish individualized follow-up, BioSort and Cermaq tested for the first time a sorting mechanism that will sort the fish in a net pen. To improve fish health and welfare in net pens and to boost survival in salmon farming, it is essential to be able to distinguish between different species.โ€ข In September 2022, to support an ambitious expansion plan, the Lery Seafood group intended to invest more than NOK 3 billion (ยฃ260 million) in its value chain.๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งBy Environmentโ€ข Marine Waterโ€ข Fresh Waterโ€ข Brackish WaterBy Fish Typeโ€ข Pompanoโ€ข Snappersโ€ข Groupersโ€ข Salmonโ€ข Milkfishโ€ข Tunaโ€ข Tilapiaโ€ข Catfishโ€ข Sea Bassโ€ข Other Fish TypesBy Regionโ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Middle East & Africa๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐š๐ญ๐š ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’ ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ ๐จ๐ง ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/fish-farming-market-63676 ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌEnvironment Analysisโ€ข Fresh Water market segment accounted for the most considerable revenue share in 2022.โ€ข Freshwater farming is comparatively less complex and cost-effective than marine water fish farming, which drives its demand in the fish farming industry โ€ข One of the significant benefits of freshwater fishing is that it can be practiced around the globe and helps improve the economy of regions that don't have a coastline.Fish Type Analysisโ€ข Salmon is anticipated to have maximum market growth during the projected timeframe.โ€ข One of the key drivers of the growth in salmon is the growing demand for healthy seafood and the rise in production of farmed salmon.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€ข The Asia Pacific area led the Fish Farming market in 2022 with 40.9% of revenue share.โ€ข Favorable climatic conditions, increasing demand for seafood products, and helpful government policies are the major factors driving demand for the fish farming market.โ€ข China is the world leader in the fish farming industry, with one-third of the world's fish production, followed by India and Vietnam.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚ @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fish-farming-market-2357 ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐•๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ:Energy Drinks Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/energy-drinks-market-2398 Peptide Synthesis Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/peptide-synthesis-market-2379 Mass Spectrometry Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mass-spectrometry-market-2382 Saffron Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/saffron-market-2367 Point of Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/point-care-diagnostics-market-size-share-trends-analysis-hancock-1c/ Orthopaedic Shoes Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/orthopaedic-shoes-market-latest-growth-statistic-during-hancock/ Veterinary Drug Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/veterinary-drug-market-looks-forward-strong-growth-ashley-hancock/ Care Management Solutions Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/care-management-solutions-market-size-share-trends-analysis-hancock/ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌSince VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.