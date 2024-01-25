HCM City's leader works with heads of representative agencies abroad

VIETNAM, January 25 -

HCM CITY — Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCM City Võ Văn Hoan on January 25 worked with a delegation of newly-appointed heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, led by Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Briefing the diplomats on the city’s situation, Hoan said that the southern largest economic hub is working to renovate its economy, focusing on high technology industries, and green and sustainable development, in a bid to retain its role as the country’s economic growth driver.

Underlining that the city is in need of external resources during its development process, he suggested ambassadors and heads of representative agencies abroad to introduce and call on foreign investors to invest in transport infrastructure, urban development and new technology industries in the city.

The official also proposed the diplomats to advise international partners to help HCM City to build the policy framework and engage in new areas in the city such as the building of an international financial centre and smart urban development.

Besides, the city also hopes for support from the diplomats in external affairs, thus enhancing the efficiency of cooperation with international partners, Hoan said.

On behalf of the delegation, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung said that the newly-appointed ambassadors and heads of representative agencies abroad are highly aware of their responsibilities in contributing to the growth of HCM City, and pledged to work hard to promote the city’s integration and development process through specific and practical actions such as supporting investment attraction activities, promoting exports and building and perfecting policies.

At the meeting, the newly-appointed ambassadors to Thailand, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Kuwait, Qatar, Cuba, and the Consul General in Vancouver, Canada, put forth recommendations to help HCM City foster its connections with foreign localities and strengthen cooperation with foreign partners in the fields of economy, investment, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. — VNS