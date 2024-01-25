San Diego County Office of Education partners with National College Resources Foundation to host Black College Expo™
The 7th annual event provides unparalleled educational resources, access to college and hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships.
We are incredibly grateful to the entire San Diego County Office of Education team for their long-term partnership and deep commitment to underserved students.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego County Office of Education, in conjunction with National College Resources Foundation, presents the 7th Annual San Diego Black College Expo™. This FREE in-person event will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at MLK Center, Bayview Church, 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters Street, San Diego, CA 92114 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Students will have access to 50+ colleges, including 20+ historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and a diverse range of other educational institutions.
— NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price
Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships! High school seniors, juniors and college transfer students, will also be able to meet one-on-one with colleges and universities. Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend.
All attendees are invited to learn more about the impactful programs, rich history and legacy of HBCUs. Additionally, to promote a college-going culture, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
Attendees will also be able to attend informative seminars and workshops, including, but not limited to: How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student Athlete, Careers in Gaming/eSports, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.
The 7h Annual San Diego Black College Expo™ is also supported by these generous sponsors: Toyota, HP, Active Minds, University of La Verne, US Army ROTC, CAS (Casualty Actuarial Society), and Foundation Clothing Co.
Though admission is FREE, attendees are encouraged to register at www.ncrfoundation.org or to call 877-427-4100 for more information.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond: https://www.thecollegeexpo.org/support/donate
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
