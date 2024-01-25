Produce Packaging Market to Surpass USD 48.17 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Globalization and Sustainable Practices
The Produce Packaging Market size was USD 32.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 48.17 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider's comprehensive analysis delves into the flourishing landscape of the Produce Packaging Market, uncovering transformative growth factors and trends poised to elevate the industry.
The Produce Packaging Market, valued at USD 32.85 Billion in 2022, is set to reach new heights with a projected market size of USD 48.17 Billion by 2030. This robust growth trajectory is steered by a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%, as highlighted in the insightful SNS Insider report.
Prominent Players In Study Are:
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Smurfit Kappa Group
• DS Smith Plc
• Bemis Company
• Amcor Limited
• International Paper Inc
• Mondi Group Plc
• Pactiv LLC
• Sonoco Products Company
• Packaging Corporation of America and other players.
Market Report Scope:
The surge in the market value of product packaging is propelled by dynamic factors reshaping the industry landscape. Urbanization, modernization, and globalization are key drivers, fostering an environment conducive to robust growth. The increased transportation of grains, vegetables, and fruits through diverse distribution channels is bolstered by the adoption of traceability-focused packaging, ensuring product integrity and origin visibility. This shift is complemented by rapid advancements in flexible packaging solutions, offering versatility and sustainability.
Research and development initiatives are gaining prominence, driving innovation and fostering the development of cutting-edge packaging solutions. Heightened awareness of eco-friendly packaging further amplifies this trend, with consumers expressing a growing preference for sustainable options. Evolving dietary habits, marked by an increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products and alternative beverages, shape the market's trajectory towards convenience and flexibility.
The growing influence of the e-commerce industry is reshaping how products are packaged and delivered, emphasizing efficiency and adaptability. Concurrently, consumer concerns regarding food safety and contamination drive the need for advanced packaging solutions that ensure product freshness and integrity throughout the supply chain. Together, these catalysts propel the Produce Packaging Market into a phase of sustained growth, where innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centric approaches converge to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic market.
Market Analysis:
The Produce Packaging Market stands at the forefront of global trade dynamics, with surging exports emerging as a pivotal growth driver. Packaging assumes a critical role in this international landscape, serving as the guardian of product freshness and durability during extensive journeys. Rigorous adherence to international shipping standards becomes paramount, ensuring that produce maintains its quality and appeal throughout the intricate logistics of global trade. The ability of packaging solutions to withstand the challenges posed by long-distance transportation contributes significantly to the market's vitality.
Moreover, the escalating consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables on a global scale fuels the demand for effective and innovative packaging solutions. As consumers increasingly prioritize healthy and convenient food options, the need for packaging that preserves the nutritional value and visual appeal of fresh produce becomes paramount. This surge in demand creates a fertile ground for the growth of the Produce Packaging Market.
Strategic collaborations with retailers further amplify growth prospects. Partnering with retailers establishes a symbiotic relationship, wherein packaging solutions are tailored to align seamlessly with store layouts, shelf systems, and overall shopping experiences. This cooperative approach not only enhances the efficiency of the supply chain but also ensures that packaged produce integrates seamlessly into the retail environment, meeting consumer expectations for convenience and presentation. As such, the Produce Packaging Market not only responds to global trade dynamics but also leverages strategic partnerships to carve a niche in the evolving landscape of consumer preferences and retail trends.
Segment Analysis:
In the realm of produce packaging, the Corrugated Boxes segment reigns supreme, holding a dominant market share of around 40%. This is attributed to the versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness of corrugated boxes, making them a preferred choice for packaging various produce. In terms of applications, the Retail Stores segment commands the market, contributing over 50% to the total market share. Retailers play a crucial role in shaping packaging preferences, influencing the market's trajectory.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS & SUB-SEGMENTS
By Type
• Trays
• Corrugates Boxes
• Bags and liners
• Plastic Containers
By Application
• Fruits
• Vegetables
• Food Grains
By End User
• Growers/Shippers
• Re Packers
• Retail Stores
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific emerges as the dominating force in the Produce Packaging Market, boasting the largest market share. The region's high production rate of fruits and vegetables acts as a catalyst for market growth, with countries like India and China being major contributors. The processed fruits and vegetables market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach around USD 325 billion by 2023, reflecting the region's pivotal role in the global produce packaging landscape. In North America, increased investment in research and development, coupled with a significant portion of the population responsible for the consumption of fresh fruits, propels the market forward, especially in the United States.
Key Takeaways:
• The Produce Packaging Market is propelled by the interconnected forces of globalization, increased urbanization, and modernization.
• Corrugated boxes emerge as the dominant packaging choice, owing to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness.
• Collaborations with retailers open avenues for growth, providing opportunities for tailored packaging solutions aligned with consumer shopping experiences.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2022, Berry Group, Inc. announced a collaboration with Cleanfarms and Polyag Recycling to advance Canada's circular economy through a global closed-loop approach.
• In October 2021, the Smurfit Kappa Group acquired the 600,000 tonnes Verzuolo containerboard mill in Northern Italy for EUR 360 million, signifying strategic growth in the produce packaging sector.
Buy this exclusive Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3631
TABLE OF CONTENT
• Introduction
• Research Methodology
• Market Dynamics
• Impact Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Porter's 5 forces model
• PEST Analysis
• Produce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type
-Trays
-Corrugates Boxes
-Bags and liners
-Plastic Containers
• Produce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Loading Type
-Fruits
-Vegetables
-Food Grains
• Produce Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application
-Growers/Shippers
-Re Packers
-Retail Stores
• Regional Analysis
• Company Profile
• Competitive Landscape
• Use Cases and Best Practices
• Conclusion
