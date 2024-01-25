Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Set to Outdo USD 37.30 Billion by 2030 Driven by Health Consciousness
The escalating threat of water pollution, a burgeoning urban population, and an increasing focus on health among the younger demographic are fueling the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market. Stringent regulatory guidelines, coupled with growing global health awareness, are anticipated to drive the market's expansion over the forecast period.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market was valued at USD 18.18 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 37.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
► Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• Awareness of waterborne diseases
• Water pollutants are increasing
• Rapidly Increasing Population
• Technological Advancements
Restraints:
• Costs of equipment, installation and operation are all high.
• Different Regions' Water Quality
Opportunity:
• Clean Water Scarcity in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries
• There are no better options available.
Challenge:
• Infrastructure that is deteriorating
• Bottled Water Industry Competitors
► Market Report Scope:
Point-of-use (POU) water treatment systems, installed in residential and non-residential spaces, offer an ideal solution for the final stage of water purification. These systems, mounted at singular water connections, such as under kitchen counters and bathroom showers, provide comprehensive water purification, from removing contaminants to water softening. The emergence of smart point-of-use systems, incorporating IoT technology, has transformed the industry, offering compact and smartphone-operable purifiers that track filter usage and daily consumption.
► Market Analysis:
Water-borne diseases pose a significant threat, causing infections and deaths globally. The increasing awareness of water-borne diseases and water pollution is driving demand for Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems. However, the high cost of filters, especially in RO systems, presents a challenge, limiting their widespread adoption.
► Segment Analysis:
In 2022, reverse osmosis systems dominated the market with a revenue share of over 33.5%, owing to their extensive penetration and easy installation. Tabletop pitchers led in the device segment with a revenue share of over 32%, mainly due to their affordability and convenience. Non-residential applications dominated with a revenue share of over 61.3% in 2022.
►Market Segmentation:
By application
• Residential
• Non- Residential
By device
• Tabletop pitchers
• Faucet-mounted filters
• Counter-top units
• under-the-sink filters
• Others
By technology
• Reverse osmosis systems
• Ultrafiltration systems
• Distillation systems
• Disinfection methods
• Filtration methods
• Ion exchange
• Others
► Regional Development:
Asia Pacific secured the largest market share, driven by rapid urbanization. China leads in consumption, followed by Japan, while India is expected to register the highest growth rate. Europe, led by Germany, and North America, with the U.S. at the forefront, also contributes significantly to the market.
►Key Takeaways from the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market:
• The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market is poised to surpass USD 37.30 billion by 2030, fueled by water pollution concerns and urbanization.
• Reverse osmosis systems and tabletop pitchers dominate the market in technology and device segments, respectively.
• Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing awareness.
► Recent Developments:
• In June 2021, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced the sale of its Ultraviolet Technologies business to De Nora Water Technologies LLC. The deal includes products, brands, and assets of Hyde Marine, a UV ballast water treatment systems leader, as well as disinfection brands RAYOX, SENTINEL, and C3 SERIES UV.
► Key players:
The key players are Pentair PLC., The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Culligan International, Danaher Corporation., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. & Other Players.
