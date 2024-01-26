Stouts And Porters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Stouts And Porters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $14.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Stouts And Porters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stouts and porters market size is predicted to reach $14.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the stouts and porters market is due to the growing demand for craft beer. Europe region is expected to hold the largest stouts and porters market share. Major players in the stouts and porters market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beerwulf BV, Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Deschutes Brewery.

Stouts And Porters Market Segments

•By Ingredient: Unmalted, Roasted Barley, Malted Barley

•By Packaging: Cans, Bottles

•By Category: Premium, Regular

•By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

•By Geography: The global stouts and porters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stouts refer to beers that are fairly strong, highly roasted, and bitter, made from very dark malts that have been extensively roasted or kilned whereas dark beers with a complex and flavorful dark malt character that are derived from malted barley are known as porters.

