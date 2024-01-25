United for Global Mental Health urge greater action on mental health during this week's WHO Executive Board meeting
As health leaders meet at the World Health Organisation Executive Board meeting, United for Global Mental Health presses for greater action on mental health.
The discussions taking place in Geneva this week will determine the outcomes of the World Health Assembly and have far-reaching implications for global mental health.”LONDON, UK, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As health leaders meet at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board meeting, United for Global Mental Health presses for greater action on mental health; in response to natural and man-made disasters, the impact of climate change, and the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.
— Sarah Kline, co-founder and CEO, UnitedGMH
The WHO Executive Board meeting will be held in Geneva from January 22- 27 to collectively determine the agenda and priorities for the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) in May.
Sarah Kline, United for Global Mental Health CEO, said, “The discussions taking place in Geneva this week will determine the outcomes of the World Health Assembly and have far-reaching implications for global mental health. For too long, we have seen mental health sidelined, yet we know that when mental health is properly financed and integrated into wider health policies, it has a positive impact not only on an individual’s wellbeing but on their physical health too.”
United for Global Mental Health is calling for:
The climate and health WHA resolution to include mental health and action to address the interdependence of environmental factors and mental ill-health;
The Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) in emergencies resolution builds on the outcomes of negotiated texts agreed in 2023 including on Universal Health Coverage and on Climate Change and Mental Health;
Mental health is fully incorporated in the discussions and negotiations on meetings leading up to and including the High Level Meeting on NCDs in 2025.
United for Global Mental Health will be in Geneva at the WHO Executive Board meeting and have spokespeople available in English, Italian, and Greek.
For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact Faith Nassozi. faith@unitedgmh.org
Annex:
Download our recent report briefing on climate and mental health here. We will advocate for the inclusion of mental health on the WHA agenda during the dedicated session on climate and health in the EB.
Key meetings at which mental health was included in decision making moments in 2023 included:
The first COP health day took place in 2023 with an outcome document that clearly highlighted mental health as an issue to address.
The 2023 High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) included more comprehensive language on mental health than 2019 and featured a greater number of mental health stakeholders in its processes and outcomes.
The 2023 High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Recovery (PPPR) included clear references to the need for action on mental health.
A UN General Assembly resolution A/77/300 (2023) on Mental health and psychosocial support, Human Rights Council resolution A/HRC/RES/52/12 (2023) on Mental health and human rights was passed.
Faith Nassozi
United for Global Mental Health
faith@unitedgmh.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter