The correlation between echinoderms diversity and physicochemical parameters in marine pollution: a case study of the Persian Gulf coastline

This study was conducted with the aim of investigating the correlation between echinoderms diversity and physicochemical parameters in the Persian Gulf coastline in Bushehr province in 4 seasons from March to December 2017. The physicochemical parameters including water temperature, dissolved oxygen (DO), electrical conductivity (EC), salinity, pH and turbidity were measured at each sampling location. The results showed a significant correlation between echinoderms diversity and physicochemical parameters. The correlation coefficient of the Astropecten polyacanthus species with the parameters of temperature, DO, EC, salinity and turbidity was reported as -0.41, 0.64, -0.25, -0.44 and 0.60 respectively. This coefficient for the Ophiothrix fragilis species was reported as -0.68, 0.70, -0.21, -0.36 and -0.55 respectively. The results demonstrated that the most sensitive species were Astropecten polyacanthus and Ophiothrix fragilis respectively. The different species of echinoderms can be used as biological indicators of pollution in evaluating the physicochemical quality of marine environments.

Soltani S., Ghatrami E. R., Nabavi S. M. B., Khorasani N. & Naderi M., 2024. The correlation between echinoderms diversity and physicochemical parameters in marine pollution: a case study of the Persian Gulf coastline. Marine Pollution Bulletin 199: 115989. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115989. Article.

