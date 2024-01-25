Flash News: OKX to Adjust Discount Rates for Several Assets

Submit Release
NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 25, 2024.

OKX is set to adjust the discount rates for several assets in both multi-currency margin mode and portfolio margin mode. This change will be implemented between 6:00 am – 8:00 am (UTC) on January 25, 2024.

In multi-currency cross margin mode and portfolio margin mode, the platform calculates the actual USD value of different currencies based on a certain discount rate to balance market risks given the significant differences in market liquidity of each currency.

To learn more, click here or visit OKX's Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

