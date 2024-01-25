NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE MURRAY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Murray, Utah—The Murray Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Murray, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Paul Thompson who will retire in May.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

∙ Spencer Banks, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Bluffdale,

∙ Matthew Brass, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Farmington,

∙ Kimberly M. Crandall, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Riverton, and

∙ Colleen K. Magee, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Midvale.

A comment period will be held through February 3, 2024. Once application materials are provided to the Murray City Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Murray City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #