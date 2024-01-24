SB906 in Sen: Senator Agard added as a coauthor - 2024-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (hq) and 287.21 (intro.); and to create 287.25 of the statutes; Relating to: education about rechargeable batteries and providing grants for collecting and recycling rechargeable batteries. (FE)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.