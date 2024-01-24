AB959 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2024-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to repeal 448.96 (1); to renumber 448.96 (intro.), 448.96 (2) and (3), 448.96 (5), subchapter XII (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.987], 448.987 and 448.9875 (title) and (1) (intro.); to renumber and amend 15.406 (5), 180.1901 (1m) (bu), 446.01 (1v) (h), subchapter VII (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.96], 448.96 (1n), 448.96 (1o), 448.96 (4), 448.96 (6), 448.961, 448.962, 448.963, 448.964, 448.965, 448.966, 448.967, 448.968, 448.969, 448.9695, 448.9875 (1) (a) and (b), 448.9875 (1) (c), 448.9875 (2) and (3) and 448.9875 (4); to amend 14.89, 15.08 (1m) (b), 15.085 (1m) (b), 49.45 (8) (a) 3., 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. c., 50.01 (2), 50.39 (3), 50.50 (7m), 146.40 (1) (d), 146.81 (1) (es), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 154.07 (1) (a) (intro.), 155.01 (7), 165.77 (1) (a), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4p., 256.215 (2) (b), 302.384 (1m), 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (11m) (c) 2r., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (13) (c), 440.094 (1) (c) 9., 440.094 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.15, 448.956 (1m), 450.10 (3) (a) 5., 451.02 (1) and 632.895 (12m) (b) 7.; and to create chapter 465 (title) and 465.01 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: the Occupational Therapy Examining Board. (FE)