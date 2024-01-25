Learn Hands-Only CPR From the American Heart Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, the sudden cardiac arrest of a professional football player on the field called national attention to the importance of CPR readiness. That’s why the American Heart Association is rallying parents, coaches, and caregivers to be ready in case of an emergency. If performed immediately, hands-only CPR can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival, however only about 40% of people who suffer cardiac arrest receive CPR.
Learning Hands-Only CPR is easier than people think, and a skill that anyone can learn in minutes. This important PSA from the American Heart Association will prepare you for lifesaving situations – no matter the place, sport or age - to be equipped to act when faced with a cardiac emergency.
To learn more visit, heart.org/handsonlycpr.
Laurin Paris
Laurin Paris
American Heart Association
