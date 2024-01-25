Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,191 in the last 365 days.

Learn Hands-Only CPR From the American Heart Association

Woman Exercising on Bike

Baseball Pitcher

American Heart Association, Performing CPR

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, the sudden cardiac arrest of a professional football player on the field called national attention to the importance of CPR readiness. That’s why the American Heart Association is rallying parents, coaches, and caregivers to be ready in case of an emergency. If performed immediately, hands-only CPR can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival, however only about 40% of people who suffer cardiac arrest receive CPR.

Learning Hands-Only CPR is easier than people think, and a skill that anyone can learn in minutes. This important PSA from the American Heart Association will prepare you for lifesaving situations – no matter the place, sport or age - to be equipped to act when faced with a cardiac emergency.

To learn more visit, heart.org/handsonlycpr.

Laurin Paris
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Learn Hands-Only CPR From the American Heart Association

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more