Biography of Arthur Cordova Jr., Founder of Security Company ADC LTD NM, Now Available

ADC LTD - Securing Our Nation's Integrity.

ADC LTD - Securing Our Nation's Integrity.

On the Fly to Charismatic Leader

ARTHUR DONALD CORDOVA JR. TURNED A SMALL TOWN GROCERY STORE INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANIES IN THE U.S.

Don’t be scared. Roll up your sleeves, go to work, be willing to work 15, 16 hours a day...You ‘gotta’ have trust and you ‘gotta’ have faith. That’s what it takes.”
— Art Cordova
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “On the Fly to Charismatic Leader” book, reveals the story of a small-town New Mexican, Arthur Cordova, and how he defied the pedagogy of an Ivy League Business School and founded, developed and lead one of the largest security companies in the United States – ADC LTD NM.

The book reveals the understanding of the inner-makings of Art’s character beginning in the small town of Jarales, New Mexico in the 1930’s to his chance meeting with a Department of Labor Official that incubated the idea of opening a business to provide a variety of support services for the government.

You will read insight into Art Cordova’s thinking processes, how his indwelling values, indominable guts and passion set him apart from others. From rags-to-riches Art overcame all challenges and succeeded in the mainstream of American Business and Society.

“Don’t be scared. Roll up your sleeves, go to work, be willing to work 15, 16 hours a day. If you do not have that stamina then you don’t have that work ethic. Don’t get into it because that’s what it’s going to take. You ‘gotta’ have trust and you ‘gotta’ have faith. That’s what it takes.” ~Art Cordova

The book is available as a free digital download at www.adcltdnm.com.

About ADC: ADC LTD NM is the GOLD STANDARD in the security industry. ADC has been providing background checks for the Government for over 30 years and is now providing this top quality service to private businesses and working towards Securing our Nation’s Integrity.

Monique Estrada
ADC LTD NM
+1 505-322-2539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Biography of Arthur Cordova Jr., Founder of Security Company ADC LTD NM, Now Available

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Monique Estrada
ADC LTD NM
+1 505-322-2539
Company/Organization
Clicta Digital Agency
2285 S Gilpin St
Denver, Colorado, 80210
United States
+1 720-772-8297
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Clicta Digital is a digital marketing and SEO company in Denver. We provide businesses with SEO, PPC, and website design digital marketing services. Our marketing experts specialize in getting companies rank #1 on Google to get highly targeted leads which turn into sales. Is your website losing money? Let's fix that. Contact us today for a free consultation!

SEO Agency

More From This Author
Biography of Arthur Cordova Jr., Founder of Security Company ADC LTD NM, Now Available
CLICTA DIGITAL, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BOXWOOD DIGITAL, LLC.
New Survey from SalesFuel and BIA Reveals $12 Billion Projected in 2024 for Healthcare Advertising
View All Stories From This Author