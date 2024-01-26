Biography of Arthur Cordova Jr., Founder of Security Company ADC LTD NM, Now Available
ARTHUR DONALD CORDOVA JR. TURNED A SMALL TOWN GROCERY STORE INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANIES IN THE U.S.
Don’t be scared. Roll up your sleeves, go to work, be willing to work 15, 16 hours a day...You ‘gotta’ have trust and you ‘gotta’ have faith. That’s what it takes.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “On the Fly to Charismatic Leader” book, reveals the story of a small-town New Mexican, Arthur Cordova, and how he defied the pedagogy of an Ivy League Business School and founded, developed and lead one of the largest security companies in the United States – ADC LTD NM.
— Art Cordova
The book reveals the understanding of the inner-makings of Art’s character beginning in the small town of Jarales, New Mexico in the 1930’s to his chance meeting with a Department of Labor Official that incubated the idea of opening a business to provide a variety of support services for the government.
You will read insight into Art Cordova’s thinking processes, how his indwelling values, indominable guts and passion set him apart from others. From rags-to-riches Art overcame all challenges and succeeded in the mainstream of American Business and Society.
The book is available as a free digital download at www.adcltdnm.com.
About ADC: ADC LTD NM is the GOLD STANDARD in the security industry. ADC has been providing background checks for the Government for over 30 years and is now providing this top quality service to private businesses and working towards Securing our Nation’s Integrity.
