City to host Mass. St. Multimodal Improvements Open House Feb. 7

The City of Lawrence is excited to host the second public Open House meeting for the Mass. St. – 14th St. to 23rd St. Multimodal Improvements Study. The event will take place at the Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, 1400 Mass. St., on February 7, 2024 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the second floor library. An elevator is available and the building is ADA accessible.

At this come-and-go style event, residents can attend the open house at a time that best accommodates their schedule. Project team members and City of Lawrence staff will be available to receive your feedback and comments and answer questions.

A new survey for the project will be available for attendees. For those unable to join the Open House, the survey will be available online via the project webpage, lawrenceks.org/mso/mass-street-14th-to-23rd/, beginning on Feb. 7.

The Mass. St. – 14th St. to 23rd St. Multimodal Improvements Study is exploring options to improve the functionality and safety of the corridor for all road users including people who walk, roll, bicycle, and drive. Public input is critical to ensure that the project can consider the issues and concerns of the diverse users. The final report will recommend improvements to the corridor that will be reviewed by the City of Lawrence Multimodal Transportation Commission, who will make recommendations with final approval by the City Commission.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.