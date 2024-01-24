Elevating the Waves of Luxury with Cobalt Boats' New Models

Boaters and dealers alike were able to preview the company’s new R33 Surf, CS23 Surf, CS23 and CS22 series at January boat shows in Chicago, New England and Atlanta.

NEODESHA, Kan., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats introduces a new era of excitement in the world of day-boat luxury. At this year's Discover Boating® Chicago Boat Show, New England Boat Show, and Atlanta Boat Show, Cobalt Boats proudly unveiled four new models that redefine sophistication, size, comfort, and performance.



The R33 Surf is where water sports enthusiasts can find the ultimate thrill. Surpassing expectations, the R33 Surf is more than just a runabout; it's a statement of elegance and power. With a striking 33' 4" LOA and a commanding 10' 6" beam, the R33 Surf seamlessly blends sleek lines, agile handling, and an extraordinary ride. The largest surf boat ever built by Cobalt, this boat provides long, powerful waves created by our patented Surf GateTM technology that cannot be matched. This yacht-certified masterpiece is designed to ensure your entire family can revel in every water-based activity imaginable – from daily cruising to wake surfing and wakeboarding.

Powered by an array of twin forward-drive Volvo engines, offering up to 860 horsepower, the R33 Surf allows you to independently adjust trim on each drive in tandem with the patented Surf GateTM system, effortlessly carving the waves. Ocean enthusiasts can opt for Volvo OceanX drives, providing unparalleled protection from saltwater corrosion.

The all-new CS23 Surf is a gateway to the Cobalt surf experience. For those entering the exhilarating world of Cobalt Surf, the CS23 Surf is the perfect introduction. A purposefully designed hull, dual 7-in. Garmin screens, and professional-level surf controls with Surf GateTM technology creating an endless surfable wave make the CS23 Surf a functional work of art. Durable cool-touch vinyl available on darker colors ensures a comfortable interior temperature for passengers and captain, making every ride a pleasure.

The CS23 is redesigned for even greater performance and adventure. The all-new CS23 takes the popular series to new heights with a full rear sun pad, optional rumble seat, and a potent 380 horsepower engine. Transforming family outings into timeless adventures, the CS23 offers options like the powerful Harman Kardon digital audio system, Sof-Trac or Sea Grass floor coverings, and even a dinette table with cockpit mount.

The all-new CS22 redefines leisure on the water in a smaller package. With an extended running surface and reduced bow rise, the CS22 maximizes balance and delivers unrivaled turning capability. Its deeper interior offers more space and comfort, complemented by options like the Zenith tower and bow shade sail.

Cobalt's President, Jason Turner, expressed, "All four new models are a perfect blend of quality, luxury, and refinement. Feedback from the shows has been fantastic, reinforcing our commitment to delivering those special moments on the water that define the Cobalt experience for our owners and their families."

Currently in production and available through Cobalt's World Class Dealer Network, these new series promise to elevate your boating experience to unprecedented levels of luxury, style, and performance. Welcome aboard the future of boating excellence with Cobalt Boats.

