All American Medical Announces Expansion of Holistic Health Services in Covington and Hammond Louisiana
All American Medical and Dr. Chip Curtis have recently expanded their suite of holistic health services in Covington and Hammond Louisiana.COVINGTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Chip Curtis, a respected figure in the field of chiropractic care and the owner of All American Medical, is proud to announce a significant expansion of services, marking a new era in natural pain relief and holistic health care for residents of Covington and Hammond, Louisiana, and its surrounding areas.
Established nearly two decades ago as a cornerstone of chiropractic excellence, All American Medical has evolved, embracing a broader spectrum of holistic health services aimed at providing natural and effective solutions for pain management and overall well-being.
New Holistic Health Services:
Dr. Curtis and his team are excited to introduce a range of cutting-edge treatments and therapies, including:
Regenerative Medicine: Harnessing the body's innate ability to heal itself, this innovative approach offers hope and healing for those suffering from various conditions.
PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Injections: A groundbreaking pain relief treatment that uses the patient's own blood components to stimulate healing and reduce pain.
Trigger Point Injections: An effective method for relieving pain in specific areas of the muscle, offering immediate relief for chronic pain sufferers.
Spinal Decompression: A non-surgical therapy aimed at relieving back pain and promoting the healing of intervertebral discs.
Natural Pain Management: Tailored, holistic strategies designed to manage pain without reliance on pharmaceuticals, emphasizing the body's natural healing processes.
"We are thrilled to expand our services and embrace a more holistic approach to health and wellness," said Dr. Curtis. "Our mission has always been to provide the highest standard of care, and with these new services, we are able to offer our patients more natural, effective options for pain relief and healing. We are committed to staying at the forefront of holistic health and ensuring our patients receive the best possible care tailored to their individual needs."
About All American Medical:
Opened in the heart of Covington, Louisiana, All American Medical has been a beacon of chiropractic excellence for nearly two decades. Founded by Dr. Chip Curtis, the clinic is dedicated to offering a wide range of holistic health services designed to provide natural pain relief and promote overall well-being. With a team of highly skilled professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centered approach, All American Medical is your partner in health and healing.
About Dr. Curtis:
Dr. Curtis is an honor graduate of Life University, in Atlanta, Georgia as a Doctor of Chiropractic, and a graduate of Louisiana State University with a B.S. in Kinesiology. Prior to that, he was a Captain in the Army National Guard, where he was a Black Hawk helicopter pilot for 20 years. He served a tour in Iraq, earning medals for valor and meritorious service. Dr. Curtis grew up in St. Tammany Parish and returned here to practice close to his family. He and his wife Tanya have three children. All American Medical was recently picked as one of the LSU 100, an award honoring the fastest growing LSU graduate companies. Dr. Curtis has been voted the “Best Chiropractor Covington LA” on numerous occasions.
“At All American Medical, we are focused on providing the best regenerative medicine services and pain management treatment options in the New Orleans area,” said Dr. Curtis.
