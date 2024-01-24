Equity Bancshares, Inc. Fourth Quarter Results Highlighted by 6.1% Annualized Loan Growth and Strategic Balance Sheet Repositioning
Company Announces Merger with Bank of Kirksville and Tangible Equity Growth
WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported a net loss of $28.3 million or $(1.84) earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of our previously announced bond repositioning and merger related expenses, operating income would have been $11.9 million or $0.77 earnings per diluted share.
“Our Company entered the fourth quarter positioned to take advantage of market opportunities which we expect will drive our operating growth in the future,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “With our team’s efforts around capital creation and management, we were able to announce our newest strategic combination with the Bank of Kirksville, Missouri, as well as a repositioning of our bond portfolio. Each of these transactions reflect our entrepreneurial spirit and, we believe, position our Company for continued success.”
"In addition to the transformative transactions, our teams continued to emphasize core customer creation and service, while maintaining strong credit quality," Mr. Elliott said. "Our classified asset ratio continues to be historically low, while both capital and on balance sheet reserves remain high, positioning Equity to be strategic for organic and acquisitive growth opportunities."
Notable Items:
- The Company realized linked quarter gross loans held-for-investment expansion of $50.8 million, or 6.1% annualized. Commercial lending categories were the primary contributors to realized growth.
- The Company realized linked quarter deposit growth of $63.3 million, including $13.3 million in non-brokered deposit balances.
- The Company sold $493.6 million in securities par value, realizing gross loss of $50.6 million. Securities included in the transaction were yielding 1.20% at the date of sale. Funds received were redeployed in bond purchases, loan production, cash, and the avoidance of high-cost borrowings.
- Stockholders' Equity increased $34.7 million linked quarter, while tangible book value increased $35.5 million. Tangible book value per share closed the year at $25.37 compared to $23.09 as of September 30, 2023 and $21.67 as of December 31, 2022.
- The Company announced its planned merger with Rockhold Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of Kirksville (“BoK”) which operates eight banking locations in northcentral Missouri. As of September 30, 2023 BoK reported total assets of $406 million, including $122 million in loans, and $344 million in deposits.
- Classified assets as a percentage of total risk based capital at Equity Bank closed the period at 7.1% while non-performing assets remained historically low. The allowance for credit losses closed the quarter at 1.31% of total loans.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Net loss allocable to common stockholders was $28.3 million, or $(1.84) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by a loss on sales of available-for-sale securities of $50.6 million. Excluding the tax-effected impact of loss on sale, operating net income would have been $11.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $39.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $41.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 3.77%. Net interest margin decreased to 3.49% from 3.51% as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 5.69% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points to 2.83%. Continued increases in loan coupon were offset by a decline in purchase accounting and non-accrual loan costs.
Average deposits declined during the quarter and the Company continued to experience compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing categories. At December 31, 2023, non-interest-bearing deposits declined $38.1 million from September 30, 2023, and $199.8 million from December 31, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months is due to deposits migrating to interest-bearing deposit accounts coupled with declining excess liquidity positions of our customer base.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended December 31, 2023, there was a provision of $711 thousand compared to a provision of $1.2 million in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is the result of increased loss rates within the portfolio as well as realized charge-offs; however, overall we continue to experience positive credit trends. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $1.4 million as compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $(43.4) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, or a decrease of 597.0%, quarter-over-quarter. The $52.1 million decrease was primarily due to an increase in losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities of $50.7 million. During the fourth quarter the Company repositioned it's investment portfolio by selling lower yielding securities and reinvesting into higher yielding assets, resulting in the loss.
Exclusive of the investment portfolio re-positioning, non-interest income was driven down by the fair valuation of portfolio derivatives as market rates trended down in the quarter, as well as a decline in the benefits from specific credits related to the Almena State Bank transaction of $526 thousand.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $35.0 million as compared to $34.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $754 thousand. Adjusting for merger expenses, the increase quarter over quarter was $462 thousand due to increased incentive and insurance accruals within the salary and employee benefits line item.
Income Tax Expense
At December 31, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 28.6% as compared to 13.5% at September 30, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate is (223.9)% compared to 14.1% at September 30, 2023. The increase in the rate linked to the quarter represents additional benefit associated with the sale of bonds generating pre-tax losses recognized in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate represents the anticipated tax planning benefits and credits amplified by a reduction in pre-tax book income for the year due to the pre-tax losses generated in the fourth quarter related to the sale of bonds. The anticipated tax rate for the full year, normalized for the sale of the bonds, would have been 12.8%.
Loans, Total Assets and Funding
Loans held for investment were $3.33 billion at December 31, 2023, increasing $50.8 million compared to the previous quarter. Total assets were $5.03 billion as of December 31, 2023, increasing $89.3 million or 1.8% from September 30, 2023.
Total deposits were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2023, increasing $63.3 million from the previous quarter end and decreasing $96.4 million from the same period end in 2022. During the fourth quarter, there were increases in brokered deposits of $50.0 million. Excluding the impact of brokered deposits, totals deposits increased $13.3 million as compared to September 30, 2023. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 21.7%. Advances from the FHLB and borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program remained unchanged from September 30, 2023.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $26.5 million as of December 31, 2023, or 0.5% of total assets, compared to $20.5 million at September 30, 2023, or 0.4% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $25.0 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to $19.4 million at September 30, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $40.5 million, or 7.1% of regulatory capital, up from $37.6 million, or 6.3% of regulatory capital as of September 30, 2023.
Capital
Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $34.7 million to $452.9 million and tangible capital increased $35.5 million to $391.5 million. The increase in book and tangible capital is primarily due to a decrease in the unrealized loss position in our investment portfolio of $65.0 million, partially offset by net loss for the quarter of $28.3 million, dividends declared of $1.9 million and a decrease in unrealized gains on cash-flow derivatives of $1.0 million.
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5% at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.8%.
Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.9%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.6% at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.7%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.9% and the total leverage ratio was 10.8%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|54,932
|$
|46,149
|$
|211,213
|$
|160,859
|Securities, taxable
|6,417
|5,946
|23,873
|22,713
|Securities, nontaxable
|354
|678
|1,960
|2,698
|Federal funds sold and other
|2,591
|651
|9,666
|1,978
|Total interest and dividend income
|64,294
|53,424
|246,712
|188,248
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|20,074
|8,013
|70,473
|16,321
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|298
|82
|931
|232
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,005
|1,500
|3,944
|2,094
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|1,546
|—
|4,755
|—
|Subordinated debt
|1,904
|1,798
|7,591
|6,771
|Total interest expense
|24,827
|11,393
|87,694
|25,418
|Net interest income
|39,467
|42,031
|159,018
|162,830
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|711
|(151
|)
|1,873
|125
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|38,756
|42,182
|157,145
|162,705
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,299
|2,705
|10,187
|10,632
|Debit card income
|2,524
|2,557
|10,322
|10,677
|Mortgage banking
|125
|116
|652
|1,416
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|925
|758
|4,059
|3,113
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|—
|422
|—
|962
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(50,618
|)
|14
|(51,909
|)
|5
|Other
|1,331
|1,757
|7,560
|9,152
|Total non-interest income
|(43,414
|)
|8,329
|(19,129
|)
|35,957
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,598
|16,113
|64,384
|62,006
|Net occupancy and equipment
|3,244
|2,919
|12,325
|12,223
|Data processing
|4,471
|4,334
|17,433
|15,883
|Professional fees
|1,413
|1,404
|5,754
|4,951
|Advertising and business development
|1,598
|1,903
|5,425
|5,042
|Telecommunications
|460
|517
|1,963
|1,916
|FDIC insurance
|660
|360
|2,195
|1,140
|Courier and postage
|577
|533
|2,046
|1,881
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|508
|510
|2,073
|2,103
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|739
|924
|3,374
|4,042
|Loan expense
|155
|262
|540
|828
|Other real estate owned
|224
|388
|542
|589
|Merger expenses
|292
|68
|297
|594
|Other
|4,059
|5,014
|17,250
|15,182
|Total non-interest expense
|34,998
|35,249
|135,601
|128,380
|Income (loss) before income tax
|(39,656
|)
|15,262
|2,415
|70,282
|Provision for income taxes
|(11,357
|)
|3,654
|(5,406
|)
|12,594
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|(28,299
|)
|$
|11,608
|$
|7,821
|$
|57,688
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.50
|$
|3.56
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.50
|$
|3.51
|Weighted average common shares
|15,417,200
|15,948,360
|15,535,772
|16,214,049
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|15,417,200
|16,204,185
|15,648,842
|16,437,906
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|54,932
|$
|55,152
|$
|52,748
|$
|48,381
|$
|46,149
|Securities, taxable
|6,417
|5,696
|5,813
|5,947
|5,946
|Securities, nontaxable
|354
|369
|568
|669
|678
|Federal funds sold and other
|2,591
|3,822
|2,127
|1,126
|651
|Total interest and dividend income
|64,294
|65,039
|61,256
|56,123
|53,424
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|20,074
|19,374
|17,204
|13,821
|8,013
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|298
|246
|192
|195
|82
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,005
|968
|953
|1,018
|1,500
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|1,546
|1,546
|1,528
|135
|—
|Subordinated debt
|1,904
|1,893
|1,950
|1,844
|1,798
|Total interest expense
|24,827
|24,027
|21,827
|17,013
|11,393
|Net interest income
|39,467
|41,012
|39,429
|39,110
|42,031
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|711
|1,230
|298
|(366
|)
|(151
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|38,756
|39,782
|39,131
|39,476
|42,182
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,299
|2,690
|2,653
|2,545
|2,705
|Debit card income
|2,524
|2,591
|2,653
|2,554
|2,557
|Mortgage banking
|125
|226
|213
|88
|116
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|925
|794
|757
|1,583
|758
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|—
|—
|—
|—
|422
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(50,618
|)
|(1
|)
|(1,322
|)
|32
|14
|Other
|1,331
|2,435
|1,996
|1,798
|1,757
|Total non-interest income
|(43,414
|)
|8,735
|6,950
|8,600
|8,329
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,598
|15,857
|15,237
|16,692
|16,113
|Net occupancy and equipment
|3,244
|3,262
|2,940
|2,879
|2,919
|Data processing
|4,471
|4,553
|4,493
|3,916
|4,334
|Professional fees
|1,413
|1,312
|1,645
|1,384
|1,404
|Advertising and business development
|1,598
|1,419
|1,249
|1,159
|1,903
|Telecommunications
|460
|502
|516
|485
|517
|FDIC insurance
|660
|660
|515
|360
|360
|Courier and postage
|577
|548
|463
|458
|533
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|508
|516
|524
|525
|510
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|739
|799
|918
|918
|924
|Loan expense
|155
|132
|136
|117
|262
|Other real estate owned
|224
|128
|71
|119
|388
|Merger expenses
|292
|—
|—
|—
|68
|Other
|4,059
|4,556
|4,423
|4,217
|5,014
|Total non-interest expense
|34,998
|34,244
|33,130
|33,229
|35,249
|Income (loss) before income tax
|(39,656
|)
|14,273
|12,951
|14,847
|15,262
|Provision for income taxes (benefit)
|(11,357
|)
|1,932
|1,495
|2,524
|3,654
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|(28,299
|)
|$
|12,341
|$
|11,456
|$
|12,323
|$
|11,608
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.73
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.72
|Weighted average common shares
|15,417,200
|15,404,992
|15,468,378
|15,858,808
|15,948,360
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|15,417,200
|15,507,172
|15,554,255
|16,028,051
|16,204,185
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|363,289
|$
|183,404
|$
|262,604
|$
|249,982
|$
|104,013
|Federal funds sold
|15,810
|15,613
|15,495
|384
|415
|Cash and cash equivalents
|379,099
|199,017
|278,099
|250,366
|104,428
|Available-for-sale securities
|919,648
|1,057,009
|1,094,748
|1,183,247
|1,184,390
|Held-to-maturity securities
|2,209
|2,212
|2,216
|1,944
|1,948
|Loans held for sale
|476
|627
|2,456
|648
|349
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
|3,289,381
|3,237,932
|3,278,126
|3,285,515
|3,265,701
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,833
|3,369
|4,362
|4,171
|4,409
|Premises and equipment, net
|112,632
|110,271
|106,186
|104,789
|101,492
|Bank-owned life insurance
|124,865
|124,245
|123,451
|122,971
|123,176
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|20,608
|20,780
|21,129
|33,359
|21,695
|Interest receivable
|25,497
|23,621
|21,360
|20,461
|20,630
|Goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|7,222
|7,961
|8,760
|9,678
|10,596
|Other
|98,021
|105,122
|100,889
|86,466
|89,736
|Total assets
|$
|5,034,592
|$
|4,945,267
|$
|5,094,883
|$
|5,156,716
|$
|4,981,651
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|898,129
|$
|936,217
|$
|978,968
|$
|1,012,671
|$
|1,097,899
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|898,129
|936,217
|978,968
|1,012,671
|1,097,899
|Demand, savings and money market
|2,483,807
|2,397,003
|2,397,524
|2,334,463
|2,329,584
|Time
|763,519
|748,950
|854,458
|939,799
|814,324
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,247,326
|3,145,953
|3,251,982
|3,274,262
|3,143,908
|Total deposits
|4,145,455
|4,082,170
|4,230,950
|4,286,933
|4,241,807
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|43,582
|39,701
|44,770
|45,098
|46,478
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|240,000
|240,000
|240,000
|251,222
|138,864
|Subordinated debt
|96,921
|96,787
|96,653
|96,522
|96,392
|Contractual obligations
|19,315
|29,019
|29,608
|19,372
|15,218
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|36,459
|39,460
|34,467
|32,446
|32,834
|Total liabilities
|4,581,732
|4,527,137
|4,676,448
|4,731,593
|4,571,593
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|207
|207
|207
|206
|205
|Additional paid-in capital
|489,187
|488,137
|487,225
|486,658
|484,989
|Retained earnings
|141,006
|171,188
|160,715
|150,810
|140,095
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(57,920
|)
|(122,047
|)
|(110,225
|)
|(101,238
|)
|(113,511
|)
|Treasury stock
|(119,620
|)
|(119,355
|)
|(119,487
|)
|(111,313
|)
|(101,720
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|452,860
|418,130
|418,435
|425,123
|410,058
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,034,592
|$
|4,945,267
|$
|5,094,883
|$
|5,156,716
|$
|4,981,651
|(1) Allowance for credit losses
|$
|43,520
|$
|44,186
|$
|44,544
|$
|45,103
|$
|45,847
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Loans Held For Investment by Type
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,759,855
|$
|1,721,761
|$
|1,764,460
|$
|1,746,834
|$
|1,721,269
|Commercial and industrial
|598,327
|585,129
|583,664
|605,576
|594,862
|Residential real estate
|556,328
|558,188
|560,389
|563,791
|570,550
|Agricultural real estate
|196,114
|205,865
|202,317
|202,274
|199,189
|Agricultural
|118,587
|103,352
|104,510
|106,169
|120,003
|Consumer
|103,690
|107,823
|107,330
|105,974
|105,675
|Total loans held-for-investment
|3,332,901
|3,282,118
|3,322,670
|3,330,618
|3,311,548
|Allowance for credit losses
|(43,520
|)
|(44,186
|)
|(44,544
|)
|(45,103
|)
|(45,847
|)
|Net loans held for investment
|$
|3,289,381
|$
|3,237,932
|$
|3,278,126
|$
|3,285,515
|$
|3,265,701
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.31
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.38
|%
|Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.72
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.53
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.37
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned
|0.79
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.55
|%
|Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
|7.09
|%
|6.27
|%
|7.94
|%
|10.09
|%
|9.98
|%
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
|Investment securities
|$
|985,591
|$
|1,085,905
|$
|1,155,971
|$
|1,185,482
|$
|1,184,452
|Total gross loans receivable
|3,293,755
|3,281,483
|3,337,497
|3,305,681
|3,275,284
|Interest-earning assets
|4,480,279
|4,635,384
|4,678,744
|4,611,019
|4,538,177
|Total assets
|4,892,712
|5,046,179
|5,064,912
|4,994,417
|4,930,231
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,092,637
|3,206,300
|3,226,965
|3,235,557
|3,032,902
|Borrowings
|391,691
|385,125
|385,504
|247,932
|299,191
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,484,328
|3,591,425
|3,612,469
|3,483,489
|3,335,557
|Total deposits
|4,019,362
|4,177,332
|4,204,334
|4,279,451
|4,185,904
|Total liabilities
|4,469,505
|4,619,919
|4,640,050
|4,573,917
|4,531,961
|Total stockholders' equity
|423,207
|426,260
|424,862
|420,500
|398,270
|Tangible common equity*
|361,451
|363,625
|361,409
|356,053
|332,820
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|(2.29
|)%
|0.97
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.93
|%
|Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|(3.16
|)%
|1.22
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.22
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|(26.53
|)%
|11.49
|%
|10.82
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.57
|%
|Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|(36.51
|)%
|14.43
|%
|12.51
|%
|13.97
|%
|15.05
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*
|(30.39
|)%
|14.18
|%
|13.55
|%
|14.89
|%
|14.74
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|6.62
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.34
|%
|5.94
|%
|5.59
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|2.58
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.14
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.05
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|1.98
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.76
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.49
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.67
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|74.35
|%
|68.83
|%
|69.44
|%
|70.00
|%
|70.47
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|(3.52
|)%
|0.69
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.67
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.84
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.84
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.46
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.54
|%
|9.60
|%
|9.61
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|11.74
|%
|12.65
|%
|12.23
|%
|12.21
|%
|12.26
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.36
|%
|13.28
|%
|12.84
|%
|12.83
|%
|12.88
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|15.48
|%
|16.42
|%
|15.96
|%
|15.98
|%
|16.08
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.99
|%
|8.46
|%
|8.21
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.23
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|7.87
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.09
|%
|7.02
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|(6.65
|)%
|15.13
|%
|13.53
|%
|10.49
|%
|14.01
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.35
|$
|27.13
|$
|27.18
|$
|27.03
|$
|25.74
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|25.37
|$
|23.09
|$
|23.08
|$
|22.96
|$
|21.67
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|25.05
|$
|22.96
|$
|22.98
|$
|22.83
|$
|21.35
|* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|580,451
|$
|42,901
|7.39
|%
|$
|583,295
|$
|32,258
|5.53
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,302,568
|83,441
|6.41
|%
|1,259,257
|65,122
|5.17
|%
|Real estate construction
|447,516
|33,764
|7.54
|%
|363,902
|18,269
|5.02
|%
|Residential real estate
|565,711
|23,799
|4.21
|%
|597,196
|22,004
|3.68
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|201,326
|13,820
|6.86
|%
|201,295
|11,399
|5.66
|%
|Agricultural
|100,394
|6,966
|6.94
|%
|125,342
|6,697
|5.34
|%
|Consumer
|106,542
|6,522
|6.12
|%
|102,185
|5,110
|5.00
|%
|Total loans
|3,304,508
|211,213
|6.39
|%
|3,232,472
|160,859
|4.98
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,027,726
|23,873
|2.32
|%
|1,185,750
|22,713
|1.92
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|74,917
|1,960
|2.62
|%
|106,955
|2,698
|2.52
|%
|Total securities
|1,102,643
|25,833
|2.34
|%
|1,292,705
|25,411
|1.97
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|193,941
|9,666
|4.98
|%
|107,278
|1,978
|1.84
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,601,092
|246,712
|5.36
|%
|$
|4,632,455
|188,248
|4.06
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,362,365
|46,206
|1.96
|%
|$
|2,433,364
|10,797
|0.44
|%
|Time deposits
|827,652
|24,267
|2.93
|%
|663,790
|5,524
|0.83
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,190,017
|70,473
|2.21
|%
|3,097,154
|16,321
|0.53
|%
|FHLB advances
|98,380
|3,944
|4.01
|%
|79,775
|2,094
|2.63
|%
|Other borrowings
|254,666
|13,277
|5.21
|%
|151,172
|7,003
|4.63
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,543,063
|87,694
|2.48
|%
|$
|3,328,101
|25,418
|0.76
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|159,018
|$
|162,830
|Interest rate spread
|2.88
|%
|3.30
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.46
|%
|3.51
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|580,726
|$
|11,397
|7.79
|%
|$
|594,221
|$
|9,264
|6.19
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,309,588
|21,630
|6.55
|%
|1,327,438
|19,127
|5.72
|%
|Real estate construction
|439,708
|9,000
|8.12
|%
|367,935
|5,827
|6.28
|%
|Residential real estate
|561,382
|5,866
|4.15
|%
|576,357
|5,667
|3.90
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|196,468
|3,421
|6.91
|%
|200,492
|3,353
|6.64
|%
|Agricultural
|100,226
|1,928
|7.63
|%
|104,146
|1,443
|5.50
|%
|Consumer
|105,657
|1,690
|6.35
|%
|104,695
|1,468
|5.57
|%
|Total loans
|3,293,755
|54,932
|6.62
|%
|3,275,284
|46,149
|5.59
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|932,376
|6,417
|2.73
|%
|1,083,986
|5,946
|2.18
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|53,215
|354
|2.64
|%
|100,466
|678
|2.68
|%
|Total securities
|985,591
|6,771
|2.73
|%
|1,184,452
|6,624
|2.22
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|200,933
|2,591
|5.12
|%
|78,441
|651
|3.29
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,480,279
|64,294
|5.69
|%
|$
|4,538,177
|53,424
|4.67
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,351,663
|13,918
|2.35
|%
|$
|2,294,639
|5,336
|0.92
|%
|Time deposits
|740,974
|6,156
|3.30
|%
|738,263
|2,677
|1.44
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,092,637
|20,074
|2.58
|%
|3,032,902
|8,013
|1.05
|%
|FHLB advances
|102,432
|1,005
|3.89
|%
|155,964
|1,500
|3.82
|%
|Other borrowings
|289,259
|3,748
|5.14
|%
|146,691
|1,880
|5.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,484,328
|24,827
|2.83
|%
|$
|3,335,557
|11,393
|1.36
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,467
|$
|42,031
|Interest rate spread
|2.86
|%
|3.31
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.67
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|580,726
|$
|11,397
|7.79
|%
|$
|573,039
|$
|10,984
|7.60
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,309,588
|21,630
|6.55
|%
|1,253,362
|20,824
|6.59
|%
|Real estate construction
|439,708
|9,000
|8.12
|%
|480,355
|9,838
|8.13
|%
|Residential real estate
|561,382
|5,866
|4.15
|%
|564,138
|6,085
|4.28
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|196,468
|3,421
|6.91
|%
|203,399
|3,898
|7.60
|%
|Agricultural
|100,226
|1,928
|7.63
|%
|99,773
|1,856
|7.38
|%
|Consumer
|105,657
|1,690
|6.35
|%
|107,417
|1,667
|6.16
|%
|Total loans
|3,293,755
|54,932
|6.62
|%
|3,281,483
|55,152
|6.67
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|932,376
|6,417
|2.73
|%
|1,027,889
|5,696
|2.20
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|53,215
|354
|2.64
|%
|58,016
|369
|2.52
|%
|Total securities
|985,591
|6,771
|2.73
|%
|1,085,905
|6,065
|2.22
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|200,933
|2,591
|5.12
|%
|267,996
|3,822
|5.66
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,480,279
|64,294
|5.69
|%
|$
|4,635,384
|65,039
|5.57
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,351,663
|13,918
|2.35
|%
|$
|2,423,380
|13,331
|2.18
|%
|Time deposits
|740,974
|6,156
|3.30
|%
|782,920
|6,043
|3.06
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,092,637
|20,074
|2.58
|%
|3,206,300
|19,374
|2.40
|%
|FHLB advances
|102,432
|1,005
|3.89
|%
|100,000
|968
|3.84
|%
|Other borrowings
|289,259
|3,748
|5.14
|%
|285,125
|3,685
|5.13
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,484,328
|24,827
|2.83
|%
|$
|3,591,425
|24,027
|2.65
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,467
|$
|41,012
|Interest rate spread
|2.86
|%
|2.92
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.49
|%
|3.51
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|452,860
|$
|418,130
|$
|418,435
|$
|425,123
|$
|410,058
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|7,222
|7,961
|8,760
|9,678
|10,596
|Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
|75
|100
|126
|151
|176
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,000
|1,011
|1,022
|1,033
|1,044
|Tangible common equity
|$
|391,462
|$
|355,957
|$
|355,426
|$
|361,160
|$
|345,141
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|15,428,251
|15,413,064
|15,396,739
|15,730,257
|15,930,112
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|15,629,185
|15,500,749
|15,468,319
|15,822,536
|16,163,253
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.35
|$
|27.13
|$
|27.18
|$
|27.03
|$
|25.74
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|25.37
|$
|23.09
|$
|23.08
|$
|22.96
|$
|21.67
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|25.05
|$
|22.96
|$
|22.98
|$
|22.83
|$
|21.35
|Total assets
|$
|5,034,592
|$
|4,945,267
|$
|5,094,883
|$
|5,156,716
|$
|4,981,651
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|7,222
|7,961
|8,760
|9,678
|10,596
|Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
|75
|100
|126
|151
|176
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,000
|1,011
|1,022
|1,033
|1,044
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,973,194
|$
|4,883,094
|$
|5,031,874
|$
|5,092,753
|$
|4,916,734
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.99
|%
|8.46
|%
|8.21
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.23
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.87
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.09
|%
|7.02
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|423,207
|$
|426,260
|$
|424,862
|$
|420,500
|$
|398,270
|Less: average intangible assets
|61,756
|62,635
|63,453
|64,447
|65,450
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|361,451
|$
|363,625
|$
|361,409
|$
|356,053
|$
|332,820
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|(28,299
|)
|$
|12,341
|$
|11,456
|$
|12,323
|$
|11,608
|Add: amortization of intangible assets
|775
|835
|954
|954
|961
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|163
|175
|200
|200
|202
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders
|$
|(27,687
|)
|$
|13,001
|$
|12,210
|$
|13,077
|$
|12,367
|Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized
|(26.53
|)%
|11.49
|%
|10.82
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.57
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized
|(30.39
|)%
|14.18
|%
|13.55
|%
|14.89
|%
|14.74
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|34,998
|$
|34,244
|$
|33,130
|$
|33,229
|$
|35,249
|Less: merger expense
|297
|—
|—
|—
|68
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|34,701
|$
|34,244
|$
|33,130
|$
|33,229
|$
|35,181
|Net interest income
|$
|39,467
|$
|41,012
|$
|39,429
|$
|39,110
|$
|42,031
|Non-interest income
|(43,414
|)
|8,735
|6,950
|8,600
|8,329
|Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|—
|—
|—
|—
|422
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(50,618
|)
|(1
|)
|(1,322
|)
|32
|14
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|7,204
|$
|8,736
|$
|8,272
|$
|8,568
|$
|7,893
|Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income
|$
|46,671
|$
|49,748
|$
|47,701
|$
|47,678
|$
|49,924
|Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income
|(886.70
|)%
|68.84
|%
|71.43
|%
|69.65
|%
|69.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|74.35
|%
|68.83
|%
|69.45
|%
|69.69
|%
|70.47
|%
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|(28,299
|)
|$
|12,341
|$
|11,456
|$
|12,323
|$
|11,608
|Add: income tax provision
|(11,357
|)
|1,932
|1,495
|2,524
|3,654
|Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses
|711
|1,230
|298
|(366
|)
|(151
|)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|(38,945
|)
|$
|15,503
|$
|13,249
|$
|14,481
|$
|15,111
|Total average assets
|$
|4,892,712
|$
|5,046,179
|$
|5,064,912
|$
|4,994,417
|$
|4,930,231
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|423,207
|$
|426,620
|$
|424,862
|$
|420,500
|$
|398,270
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|(2.29
|)%
|0.97
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.93
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets
|(3.16
|)%
|1.22
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.22
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|(36.51
|)%
|14.43
|%
|12.51
|%
|13.97
|%
|15.05
|%