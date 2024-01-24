Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call will be hosted by Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call: Registration Link.

Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial-in details and unique PIN. Joining the call this way will bypass the operator and avoid any queue.

Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

If you prefer to dial in and speak with an operator, dial Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-855-328-1925. It is recommended that you call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time if you are using the operator-assisted phone number.



The live webcast will be held at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird2023q4.html

Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

Related financial documents will be posted at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

investor.relations@bird.ca

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, infrastructure and buildings markets, to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services, as well as vertical infrastructure, including electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca



