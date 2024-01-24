NOVONIX to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Operations Update

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 Quarterly Activities Report on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, will also provide prepared remarks of the quarterly activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



The webcast link and presentation materials will be available Tuesday, January 30, 2023 at 8:30 am AEDT or Monday, January 29, 2023 after markets close at 5:30 pm EST for interested parties in the United States.

The webcast and presentation will be available on the NOVONIX investor relations website .

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

