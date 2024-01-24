Providing Comfort and Care: Polysleep Donates Mattresses to the Pavillon Kat Demes, which provides Families from out-of-town with a home away from home while their child is admitted to The Montreal Children’s Hospital

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, a leader in sleep and comfort, proudly announces its collaboration with the Pavillon Kat Demes, a remarkable initiative that offers temporary accommodation to families from out of town whose sick child is receiving inpatient care at The Montreal Children’s Hospital.



The Pavillon Kat Demes situated a mere five-minute walk from the hospital at 5004 de Maisonneuve Boulevard will open its doors in early spring, providing a temporary lodging to families from outside of Montreal facing the financial, physical, and psychological challenges of supporting their sick children.

Generously spearheaded by donors, the pavilion stands as a beacon of support, being the sole facility in Quebec to offer free, temporary housing. With a focus on fostering a nurturing environment, the Pavillon Kat Demes will feature six private bedrooms, each equipped with a queen-sized bed and workspace, along with private washrooms. The facility will also include a communal living room, laundry facilities, and an outdoor terrace. Complimentary breakfasts will further alleviate some of the daily stress for resident families.





Pavillon Kat Demes offers six thoughtfully furnished private bedrooms and washrooms, providing a cozy and serene environment where parents can rest and recharge. Photo provided by Polysleep.

Operational oversight and day-to-day management will be facilitated by The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, ensuring families are supported during one of the most challenging moments of their lives.

In a gesture of community solidarity, Polysleep has donated beds for each room at the Pavillon Kat Demes. This significant contribution ensures parents can rest in comfort, providing a crucial element of support for a good night's sleep and contributing to their overall well-being during their stay.





The Foundation also extends a heartfelt thank you to Air Canada Foundation, Canada Cycles for Kids, Just for Kids Foundation, Kids for Life Foundation, Kurling for Kids, METRO, Pedal for Kids, Sarah’s Fund for Cedars and the many, many other donors who directed their gifts towards this project.Photo provided by Polysleep.

The Pavillon Kat Demes serves as a testament to the commitment of the community and corporate partners like Polysleep towards helping ensure the well-being of families and children navigating medical challenges. Beyond providing physical shelter, this initiative offers a warm and caring space for families to find solace and support while their children receive critical medical care.

About The Montreal Children’s Hospital:

Our mission is to inspire and mobilize the community to support relentless innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, an internationally-renowned pediatric centre affiliated with the McGill University Health Centre providing highly-specialized healthcare.Our vision is to transform care so that every sick child has the opportunity to reach their full potential, to the best of their ability. That is why, thanks to our donors, we support programs with humanitarian values.Our core values: We believe that giving must do good and feel good. This is why we are donor-centered and respectful, we behave with integrity, value teamwork and are dedicated to making others and ourselves shine. Visit our website at https://fondationduchildren.com/en/

About Polysleep:

Founded in 2016, Polysleep is considered a leading company in Canada's memory foam mattress industry. Polysleep mattresses are designed to meet the needs of its most imperative sleep customers while contributing to the local economy and reducing its carbon footprint. Visit our website at www.polysleep.ca

