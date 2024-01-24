Submit Release
TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results For 2023

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, earnings were $153.72 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, compared to $188.99 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding acquisition-related items, an FDIC special assessment, and certain notable items, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for 2023 were $160.94 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to $190.01 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for 2022. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $28.80 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $46.69 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. Excluding acquisition-related items, the FDIC special assessment, and other notable items, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2023 were $31.10 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $47.01 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2022.

“The banking industry operated in a challenging environment in 2023 driven by rising interest rates, inflationary impact on expenses and the failure of three somewhat unusual banks in California and New York whose business models carried significantly more risk than most Main Street banks like Towne. Our conservative approach on maintaining strong liquidity, prudent growth rates and robust capital served us well during this period of economic uncertainty. Standing by our members during difficult periods while protecting the interests of our shareholders, employees, and our communities continues to be the hallmark of our success," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2023 Compared to 2022:

  • Total revenues increased $7.19 million, or 1.05%, to $694.12 million, compared to prior year. Noninterest income increased $10.77 million, driven by an $8.83 million gross gain on the sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeSale ("BHHS") Towne Realty. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a decline in net interest income of $3.59 million, driven by increases in interest costs.
  • On an annual basis the insurance segment's gross revenue exceeded its targeted $100 million in 2023 with gross revenues of $109.46 million.
  • Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers Bank ("Farmers") in January 2023. Included in the acquisition were $277.89 million in loans, $244.89 million in securities, and $514.57 million in deposits.
  • Loans held for investment increased $534.42 million, or 4.95%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Including acquired deposits from the Farmers Bank acquisition, total deposits were $13.89 billion, an increase of $598.98 million, or 4.51%, compared to prior year.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits declined 17.52% to $4.34 billion driven significantly by movement into interest-bearing accounts coupled with lower balances in real estate escrow accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 31.26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.85%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.50%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.03% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.06% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 3.08% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.10%.
  • Effective tax rate of 16.82% compared to 19.77% in 2022. The decline in effective tax rate was related to changes in state taxes between years, increases in tax-advantaged income investments, and deferred taxes related to the sale of BHHS, Towne Realty.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2023:

  • Total revenues were $155.55 million in fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of $19.76 million, or 11.27% from the prior year quarter. This decrease was attributable to the decline in net interest income of $21.05 million, or 16.35%, due to margin compression. Noninterest income increased $1.29 million, or 2.77%, in the quarterly comparison.
  • Loans held for investment increased $156.05 million, or 5.54% on an annualized basis, from September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits were relatively flat compared to September 30, 2023, increasing $12.40 million, or 0.35% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $102.16 million, or 9.12%, on an annualized basis compared to the linked quarter.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 5.79% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 8.62%.
  • Net interest margin was 2.83% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.86% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.51% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.53%.
  • Effective tax rate of 8.46% compared to 19.90% in fourth quarter 2022 and 17.34% in the linked quarter. A decrease in state tax expense in fourth quarter 2023 and an adjustment to deferred taxes related to the sale of BHHS were the primary drivers of the decline in effective tax rates.

“2023 was a watershed year for our Towne Insurance team as revenue crossed over the $100 million mark to end the year at $109 million, while continuing to create significant intrinsic value for our shareholders," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to seek new investment opportunities to provide new and exciting products for our members."

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $107.73 million compared to $128.78 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by higher costs on deposits outpacing increases in loan and investment securities interest income.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.86%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to 3.53%, including purchase accounting accretion of 1 basis point, for fourth quarter 2022.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.22%, which represented 74.39% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a yield of 4.60%, which represented 73.41% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 2.09% from 1.84% in the linked quarter and 0.60% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.10 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $14.58 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 3.55%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.87 billion, an increase of $1.62 billion, or 19.58%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.45 million in the current quarter and $1.01 million in the linked quarter, compared to $6.07 million one year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.30 million, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by a combination of modest loan growth and changes in our portfolio composition, partially offset by improvements to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $68 thousand compared to $2.90 million one year prior and $(1.07) million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in fourth quarter 2023, 0.11% in fourth quarter 2022, and (0.04)% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.12% of total loans at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.48 times nonperforming loans compared to 17.60 times at September 30, 2023 and 17.67 times at December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $47.81 million compared to $46.52 million in 2022, an increase of $1.29 million, or 2.77%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $8.04 million compared to $7.37 million in fourth quarter 2022. Loan volume in the current quarter was $428.95 million, with purchase activity comprising 95.06%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2022 was $456.81 million, with purchase activity of 95.08%. Sustained levels of increased mortgage rates and limited housing inventory have contributed to a decline in production.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgages increased 13 basis points from 2.93% in fourth quarter 2022 to 3.06% in the current quarter. Compared to the linked quarter, gross margins declined 11 basis points from 3.17%.
  • Property management fee revenue decreased 5.13%, or $398 thousand, in comparison to fourth quarter 2022 driven by lower reservation levels.
  • Total insurance commissions and other income increased $3.88 million, or 22.41%, to $21.21 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to organic growth and additional commissions from two acquisitions.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $121.90 million compared to $111.14 million, an increase of $10.75 million, or 9.68%. This reflects increases in FDIC and other insurance of $6.24 million, salary and benefits expense of $4.73 million, software expenses of $1.63 million, and amortization of intangibles of $0.94 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2023 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers acquisition.
  • FDIC and other insurance increased primarily due to an accrued expense of $5.17 million before taxes, pursuant to the FDIC special assessment on certain banks to recover losses to the Deposit Insurance Funds associated with the protection of uninsured depositors in several bank failures that occurred in early 2023.
  • Software expense increased due to growth related cost increases and a number of ongoing projects throughout the Company.
  • The increase in amortization expense relates to core deposit intangible assets recognized from the recent Farmers acquisition.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of 6.25%, compared to $15.85 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by modest growth in loans and investment securities in addition to assets acquired with the purchase of Farmers.
  • Loans held for investment increased $534.42 million, or 4.95%, compared to year end 2022 and $156.05 million compared to the linked quarter. Management has focused on controlling loan growth in 2023 through pricing.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $47.65 million, or 46.56%, compared to prior year but declined $38.06 million, or 20.24%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $598.98 million, or 4.51%, compared to December 31, 2022 and $12.40 million, or 0.09%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $922.49 million, or 17.52%, compared to prior year, and $102.16 million, or 2.30%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 81.54% compared to 80.49% at September 30, 2023 and 81.20% at December 31, 2022.
  • Total borrowings increased $174.57 million, or 54.89%, from prior year.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.64 billion compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.41 billion at December 31, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $162.12 million in net unrealized losses, related to rising rates, at December 31, 2023 compared to $191.05 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2022.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.17 billion at September 30, 2023 and $10.79 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.75 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.83 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at both December 31, 2023 and 2022.
  • Foreclosed property increased marginally, to $0.91 million from $0.56 million at December 31, 2022.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.89 billion compared to $13.88 billion at September 30, 2023 and $13.29 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 32.02% at September 30, 2023 and 39.61% at December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits have been declining in 2023 driven by declines in noninterest-bearing commercial and escrow balances, a portion of which have moved to interest-bearing deposits.
  • Total borrowings were $492.58 million compared to $407.03 million at September 30, 2023 and $318.01 million at December 31, 2022.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.18% (1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.17% (1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.29% (1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% (1).
  • Book value per share was $27.24 compared to $26.28 at September 30, 2023 and $25.73 at December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.28 compared to $19.28 at September 30, 2023 and $18.84 at December 31, 2022.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.84 billion as of December 31, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: core operating earnings, fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total revenue $ 155,546     $ 172,864     $ 181,568     $ 184,144     $ 175,307  
  Net income   28,545       44,745       43,368       38,478       46,494  
  Net income available to common shareholders   28,804       44,862       41,716       38,333       46,685  
  Net income per common share - diluted   0.39       0.60       0.56       0.52       0.64  
  Book value per common share   27.24       26.28       26.36       26.40       25.73  
  Book value per share - tangible(non-GAAP)   20.28       19.28       19.31       19.04       18.84  
  Return on average assets   0.68 %     1.06 %     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.16 %
  Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP)   0.77 %     1.17 %     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.25 %
  Return on average equity   5.75 %     8.96 %     8.46 %     7.99 %     9.98 %
  Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   8.53 %     12.97 %     12.35 %     11.71 %     14.26 %
  Return on average common equity   5.79 %     9.04 %     8.52 %     8.05 %     10.07 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   8.62 %     13.11 %     12.48 %     11.83 %     14.44 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   30.74 %     34.60 %     37.43 %     33.00 %     26.54 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1)                  
  Common equity tier 1   12.18 %     12.19 %     11.99 %     11.68 %     11.92 %
  Tier 1   12.29 %     12.31 %     12.11 %     11.80 %     12.04 %
  Total   15.06 %     15.09 %     14.88 %     14.55 %     14.80 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.17 %     10.06 %     9.85 %     9.86 %     9.87 %
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.48x   17.60x   18.09x   12.87x   17.67x
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.12 %     1.12 %     1.10 %     1.07 %     1.03 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.08 %     0.06 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.04 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   %   (0.04)%     %     0.14 %     0.11 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 68     $ (1,074 )   $ 9     $ 3,874     $ 2,904  
                     
  Nonperforming loans $ 6,843     $ 7,110     $ 6,827     $ 9,322     $ 6,273  
  Former bank premises               1,782              
  Foreclosed property   908       766       738       564       560  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 7,751     $ 7,876     $ 9,347     $ 9,886     $ 6,833  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 735     $ 970     $ 360     $ 206     $ 324  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 126,461     $ 125,159     $ 123,513     $ 120,002     $ 110,816  
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 302,616     $ 348,387     $ 409,050     $ 280,401     $ 299,298  
  Loans originated, joint venture   126,332       172,021       207,450       135,818       157,511  
  Total loans originated $ 428,948     $ 520,408     $ 616,500     $ 416,219     $ 456,809  
  Number of loans originated   1,237       1,487       1,715       1,249       1,355  
  Number of originators   181       192       196       194       186  
  Purchase %   95.06 %     95.96 %     96.32 %     94.99 %     95.08 %
  Loans sold $ 468,014     $ 567,291     $ 525,078     $ 346,288     $ 483,254  
  Rate lock asset $ 895     $ 1,348     $ 1,551     $ 1,435     $ 482  
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   3.06 %     3.17 %     2.96 %     3.11 %     2.93 %
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin   2.83 %     2.95 %     2.98 %     3.36 %     3.51 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP)   2.86 %     2.98 %     3.01 %     3.39 %     3.53 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets   90.48 %     90.73 %     90.96 %     90.98 %     91.51 %
  Average loans/average deposits   80.72 %     80.75 %     83.72 %     82.40 %     80.14 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   31.69 %     33.50 %     36.07 %     38.35 %     41.07 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets   12.21 %     11.90 %     11.56 %     11.89 %     11.92 %
  Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   76.17 %     66.21 %     70.41 %     65.64 %     61.99 %
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 23 vs.   Q4 23 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2023       2022       2023     Q4 22   Q3 23
U.S. agency securities $ 306,386     $ 293,894     $ 300,161     4.25 %   2.07 %
U.S. Treasury notes   27,684       26,693       26,721     3.71 %   3.60 %
Municipal securities   510,134       431,299       484,587     18.28 %   5.27 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   86,011       78,436       74,024     9.66 %   16.19 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE   1,200,625       1,011,666       1,079,303     18.68 %   11.24 %
Allowance for credit losses   (1,498 )     (1,086 )     (1,343 )   37.94 %   11.54 %
Total $ 2,129,342     $ 1,840,902     $ 1,963,453     15.67 %   8.45 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements                  
Total gross unrealized gains $ 3,740     $ 1,111     $ 475     236.63 %   687.37 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (165,863 )     (192,163 )     (238,993 )   (13.69)%   (30.60)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (162,123 )   $ (191,052 )   $ (238,518 )   (15.14)%   (32.03)%
                   
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 101,850     $ 101,092     $ 101,659     0.75 %   0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes   362,593       433,866       433,015     (16.43)%   (16.26)%
Municipal securities   5,272       5,181       5,249     1.76 %   0.44 %
Trust preferred corporate securities   2,172       2,223       2,185     (2.29)%   (0.59)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE   5,705       6,113       5,746     (6.67)%   (0.71)%
Allowance for credit losses   (84 )     (83 )     (85 )   1.20 %   (1.18)%
Total $ 477,508     $ 548,392     $ 547,769     (12.93)%   (12.83)%
Total gross unrealized gains $ 380     $ 320     $ 82     18.75 %   363.41 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (15,316 )     (29,802 )     (23,505 )   N/M   (34.84)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities $ (14,936 )   $ (29,482 )   $ (23,423 )   (49.34)%   (36.23)%
Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (177,059 )   $ (220,534 )   $ (261,941 )   (19.71)%   (32.41)%
                   
              % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 23 vs.   Q4 23 vs.
    2023       2022       2023     Q4 22   Q3 23
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,249,735     $ 1,428,376     $ 1,325,976     (12.51)%   (5.75)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,699,386       1,580,099       1,686,888     7.55 %   0.74 %
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   3,117,071       2,830,620       3,025,985     10.12 %   3.01 %
Real estate - multifamily   583,209       496,190       542,611     17.54 %   7.48 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,852,891       1,634,062       1,818,843     13.39 %   1.87 %
HELOC   382,979       395,526       371,861     (3.17)%   2.99 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,265,169       1,256,697       1,237,524     0.67 %   2.23 %
Government   525,261       512,265       523,456     2.54 %   0.34 %
Indirect   558,789       568,190       548,621     (1.65)%   1.85 %
Consumer loans and other   94,531       92,577       91,206     2.11 %   3.65 %
Total $ 11,329,021     $ 10,794,602     $ 11,172,971     4.95 %   1.40 %
                   
              % Change
Deposits Q4   Q4   Q3   Q4 23 vs.   Q4 23 vs.
    2023       2022       2023     Q4 22   Q3 23
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701     $ 5,265,186     $ 4,444,861     (17.52)%   (2.30)%
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,757,619       6,185,075       6,764,415     9.26 %   (0.10)%
Savings   336,492       374,987       350,031     (10.27)%   (3.87)%
Certificates of deposits   2,456,394       1,468,975       2,321,498     67.22 %   5.81 %
Total $ 13,893,206     $ 13,294,223     $ 13,880,805     4.51 %   0.09 %
                   


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		 $ 11,229,965     $ 147,647     5.22 %   $ 11,169,924     $ 144,457     5.13 %   $ 10,701,612     $ 124,064     4.60 %
Taxable investment securities   2,365,928       18,820     3.18 %     2,373,731       18,645     3.14 %     2,288,344       14,251     2.49 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   195,603       1,989     4.07 %     206,639       1,993     3.86 %     140,108       1,262     3.60 %
Total securities   2,561,531       20,809     3.25 %     2,580,370       20,638     3.20 %     2,428,452       15,513     2.56 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,141,086       13,967     4.86 %     1,230,582       15,031     4.85 %     1,321,964       11,387     3.42 %
Loans held for sale   162,543       2,886     7.10 %     227,426       3,928     6.91 %     124,949       1,842     5.90 %
Total earning assets   15,095,125       185,309     4.87 %     15,208,302       184,054     4.80 %     14,576,977       152,806     4.16 %
Less: allowance for credit losses   (126,205 )             (125,553 )             (108,288 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,714,122               1,680,110               1,461,067          
Total assets $ 16,683,042             $ 16,762,859             $ 15,929,756          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,786,850     $ 46,833     2.74 %   $ 6,605,853     $ 41,381     2.49 %   $ 6,022,582     $ 13,903     0.92 %
Savings   345,172       962     1.11 %     356,116       938     1.05 %     378,816       763     0.80 %
Certificates of deposit   2,370,723       25,405     4.25 %     2,236,102       21,852     3.88 %     1,468,589       5,452     1.47 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,502,745       73,200     3.06 %     9,198,071       64,171     2.77 %     7,869,987       20,118     1.01 %
Borrowings   114,151       958     3.28 %     299,105       3,382     4.42 %     138,510       909     2.57 %
Subordinated debt, net   255,663       2,236     3.50 %     255,446       2,245     3.52 %     247,319       2,108     3.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,872,559       76,394     3.07 %     9,752,622       69,798     2.84 %     8,255,816       23,135     1.11 %
Demand deposits   4,408,712               4,633,856               5,484,477          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   413,469               389,912               334,033          
Total liabilities   14,694,740               14,776,390               14,074,326          
Shareholders’ equity   1,988,302               1,986,469               1,855,430          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,683,042             $ 16,762,859             $ 15,929,756          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)     $ 108,915             $ 114,256             $ 129,671      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (1,182 )             (1,198 )             (888 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 107,733             $ 113,058             $ 128,783      
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         1.80 %           1.96 %           3.05 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.01 %           1.82 %           0.63 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.86 %           2.98 %           3.53 %
Total cost of deposits         2.09 %           1.84 %           0.60 %
                                   

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                      
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,177,132     $ 565,453     5.06 %   $ 10,262,095     $ 433,350     4.22 %
Taxable investment securities   2,406,845       71,476     2.97 %     2,267,099       47,594     2.10 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   200,040       7,872     3.94 %     132,694       4,351     3.28 %
Total securities   2,606,885       79,348     3.04 %     2,399,793       51,945     2.16 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,170,156       54,135     4.63 %     2,099,970       26,859     1.28 %
Loans held for sale   167,240       10,965     6.56 %     200,363       8,880     4.43 %
Total earning assets   15,121,413       709,901     4.69 %     14,962,221       521,034     3.48 %
Less: allowance for credit losses   (121,878 )             (105,629 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,657,151               1,411,422          
Total assets $ 16,656,686             $ 16,268,014          
Liabilities and Equity:                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
Demand and money market $ 6,459,679     $ 143,574     2.22 %   $ 6,158,190     $ 25,802     0.42 %
Savings   368,440       3,639     0.99 %     385,154       2,427     0.63 %
Certificates of deposit   2,067,053       72,763     3.52 %     1,447,701       12,586     0.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,895,172       219,976     2.47 %     7,991,045       40,815     0.51 %
Borrowings   407,125       18,600     4.51 %     124,168       1,320     1.05 %
Subordinated debt, net   254,129       8,886     3.50 %     362,410       14,436     3.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,556,426       247,462     2.59 %     8,477,623       56,571     0.67 %
Demand deposits   4,756,681               5,547,835          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   368,585               364,520          
Total liabilities   14,681,692               14,389,978          
Shareholders' equity   1,974,994               1,878,036          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,656,686             $ 16,268,014          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)   $ 462,439             $ 464,463      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                    
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment     (4,659 )             (3,098 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 457,780             $ 461,365      
Interest rate spread (2)(4)       2.10 %           2.81 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.64 %           0.38 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       3.06 %           3.10 %
Total cost of deposits       1.61 %           0.30 %
                       

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $         85,584     $         55,381  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   939,356       1,000,205  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   103,417       97,244  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,128,357       1,152,830  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,292,963 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,498 and $1,086 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.   2,129,342       1,840,902  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $462,656 and $518,993 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.   477,592       548,475  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (84 )     (83 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   477,508       548,392  
Other equity securities   13,792       6,424  
FHLB stock   21,372       9,617  
Total Securities   2,642,014       2,405,335  
Mortgage loans held for sale   149,987       102,339  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,329,021       10,794,602  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (126,461 )     (110,816 )
Net Loans   11,202,560       10,683,786  
Premises and equipment, net   337,598       304,802  
Goodwill   456,335       458,482  
Other intangible assets, net   64,634       43,163  
BOLI   277,445       258,069  
Other assets   576,109       436,461  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,835,039     $ 15,845,267  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701     $ 5,265,186  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   6,757,619       6,185,075  
Savings   336,492       374,987  
Certificates of deposit   2,456,394       1,468,975  
Total Deposits   13,893,206       13,294,223  
Advances from the FHLB   203,958       29,674  
Subordinated debt, net   255,796       247,420  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   32,826       40,918  
Total Borrowings   492,580       318,012  
Other liabilities   393,375       344,275  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   14,779,161       13,956,510  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000      
Issued and outstanding shares 74,893,462 in 2023 and 72,841,379 in 2022   124,847       121,426  
Capital surplus   1,112,761       1,052,262  
Retained earnings   921,126       840,777  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost      
1,004,717 shares in 2023 and 931,030 shares in 2022   20,813       18,974  
Deferred compensation trust   (20,813 )     (18,974 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (118,762 )     (140,505 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,039,972       1,873,960  
Noncontrolling interest   15,906       14,797  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,055,878       1,888,757  
                TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,835,039     $ 15,845,267  

     

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022     2023       2022  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 146,810     $ 123,395   $ 562,160     $ 430,990  
Investment securities   20,464       15,294     77,982       51,207  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   13,967       11,387     54,135       26,859  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,886       1,842     10,965       8,880  
Total interest income   184,127       151,918     705,242       517,936  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits   73,200       20,118     219,976       40,815  
Advances from the FHLB   917       665     17,754       926  
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       2,108     8,886       14,436  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   41       244     846       394  
Total interest expense   76,394       23,135     247,462       56,571  
Net interest income   107,733       128,783     457,780       461,365  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   2,446       6,074     18,679       8,606  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   105,287       122,709     439,101       452,759  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net   8,035       7,368     39,415       47,150  
Insurance commissions and other income, net   21,207       17,324     90,305       75,579  
Property management income, net   7,358       7,756     47,791       44,246  
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net   (32 )     2,355     3,530       11,253  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,035       2,655     11,706       10,130  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,476       1,653     6,709       6,592  
BOLI   2,206       1,985     7,402       7,140  
Gain (loss) on sale of equity investment   (10 )         9,377        
Other income   4,538       5,428     20,107       23,480  
Total noninterest income   47,813       46,524     236,342       225,570  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits   66,035       61,307     270,158       255,625  
Occupancy   9,308       9,252     36,886       34,669  
Furniture and equipment   4,445       3,983     17,178       15,080  
Amortization - intangibles   3,411       2,475     14,155       10,620  
Software expense   6,743       5,111     24,666       18,959  
Data processing   3,529       3,096     15,033       13,874  
Professional fees   3,339       3,605     12,286       10,020  
Advertising and marketing   3,377       3,489     15,390       15,997  
Other expenses   21,708       18,823     83,470       66,435  
Total noninterest expense   121,895       111,141     489,222       441,279  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   31,205       58,092     186,221       237,050  
Provision for income tax expense   2,660       11,598     31,085       46,581  
Net income $ 28,545     $ 46,494   $ 155,136     $ 190,469  
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   259       191     (1,421 )     (1,482 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 28,804     $ 46,685   $ 153,715     $ 188,987  
               
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.39     $ 0.64   $ 2.06     $ 2.60  
Diluted earnings $ 0.39     $ 0.64   $ 2.06     $ 2.60  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.23   $ 0.98     $ 0.89  
                             


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 85,584     $ 83,949     $ 106,994     $ 97,502     $ 55,381  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   939,356       1,029,276       1,427,044       1,040,112       1,000,205  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   103,417       102,527       102,231       104,924       97,244  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,128,357       1,215,752       1,636,269       1,242,538       1,152,830  
Securities available for sale   2,129,342       1,963,453       2,005,851       2,078,483       1,840,902  
Securities held to maturity   477,592       547,854       548,017       548,226       548,475  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (84 )     (85 )     (87 )     (88 )     (83 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   477,508       547,769       547,930       548,138       548,392  
Other equity securities   13,792       14,062       13,798       13,341       6,424  
FHLB stock   21,372       16,634       40,454       29,837       9,617  
Total Securities   2,642,014       2,541,918       2,608,033       2,669,799       2,405,335  
Mortgage loans held for sale   149,987       188,048       229,502       157,161       102,339  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,329,021       11,172,971       11,208,014       11,173,785       10,794,602  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (126,461 )     (125,159 )     (123,513 )     (120,002 )     (110,816 )
Net Loans   11,202,560       11,047,812       11,084,501       11,053,783       10,683,786  
Premises and equipment, net   337,598       335,522       326,686       321,944       304,802  
Goodwill   456,335       456,684       456,695       477,234       458,482  
Other intangible assets, net   64,634       67,496       71,106       73,238       43,163  
BOLI   277,445       275,240       273,435       271,704       258,069  
Other assets   576,109       551,884       538,848       463,076       436,461  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477     $ 15,845,267  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,342,701     $ 4,444,861     $ 4,774,830     $ 5,069,363     $ 5,265,186  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,757,619       6,764,415       6,529,336       6,284,184       6,185,075  
Savings   336,492       350,031       361,891       389,173       374,987  
Certificates of deposit   2,456,394       2,321,498       2,100,604       1,855,411       1,468,975  
Total Deposits   13,893,206       13,880,805       13,766,661       13,598,131       13,294,223  
Advances from the FHLB   203,958       104,139       754,319       504,497       29,674  
Subordinated debt, net   255,796       255,580       255,365       255,151       247,420  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   32,826       47,315       49,898       46,602       40,918  
Total Borrowings   492,580       407,034       1,059,582       806,250       318,012  
Other liabilities   393,375       408,305       408,333       336,201       344,275  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   14,779,161       14,696,144       15,234,576       14,740,582       13,956,510  
                   
Preferred stock                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   124,847       124,837       124,805       124,682       121,426  
Capital surplus   1,112,761       1,111,152       1,109,526       1,109,387       1,052,262  
Retained earnings   921,126       911,042       884,901       861,905       840,777  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   (20,813 )     (20,740 )     (20,134 )     (18,839 )     (18,974 )
Deferred compensation trust   20,813       20,740       20,134       18,839       18,974  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (118,762 )     (179,043 )     (145,392 )     (121,297 )     (140,505 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,039,972       1,967,988       1,973,840       1,974,677       1,873,960  
Noncontrolling interest   15,906       16,224       16,659       15,218       14,797  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,055,878       1,984,212       1,990,499       1,989,895       1,888,757  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477     $ 15,845,267  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023     2022
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 146,810     $ 143,605     $ 138,977     $ 132,768     $ 123,395
Investment securities   20,464       20,292       18,851       18,375       15,294
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   13,967       15,031       14,488       10,649       11,387
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,886       3,928       2,547       1,604       1,842
Total interest income   184,127       182,856       174,863       163,396       151,918
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   73,200       64,171       48,671       33,934       20,118
Advances from the FHLB   917       3,438       10,407       2,992       665
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       2,245       2,236       2,169       2,108
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   41       (56 )     (62 )     923       244
Total interest expense   76,394       69,798       61,252       40,018       23,135
Net interest income   107,733       113,058       113,611       123,378       128,783
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   2,446       1,007       3,556       11,670       6,074
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   105,287       112,051       110,055       111,708       122,709
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   8,035       10,648       11,360       9,372       7,368
Insurance commissions and other income, net   21,207       23,777       22,498       22,823       17,324
Property management income, net   7,358       12,800       12,098       15,535       7,756
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net   (32 )     (63 )     1,834       1,791       2,355
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,035       2,802       3,018       2,851       2,655
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,476       2,006       1,682       1,545       1,653
BOLI   2,206       1,814       1,710       1,672       1,985
Other income   4,528       6,022       13,757       5,177       5,428
Total noninterest income   47,813       59,806       67,957       60,766       46,524
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   66,035       67,258       67,445       69,420       61,307
Occupancy   9,308       9,027       9,487       9,064       9,252
Furniture and equipment   4,445       4,100       4,389       4,244       3,983
Amortization - intangibles   3,411       3,610       3,610       3,524       2,475
Software   6,743       6,130       6,169       5,624       5,111
Data processing   3,529       4,140       4,011       3,353       3,096
Professional fees   3,339       2,770       3,166       3,011       3,605
Advertising and marketing   3,377       3,653       3,959       4,401       3,489
Other expenses   21,708       17,014       22,992       21,756       18,823
Total noninterest expense   121,895       117,702       125,228       124,397       111,141
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   31,205       54,155       52,784       48,077       58,092
Provision for income tax expense   2,660       9,410       9,416       9,599       11,598
Net income $ 28,545     $ 44,745     $ 43,368     $ 38,478     $ 46,494
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   259       117       (1,652 )     (145 )     191
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 28,804     $ 44,862     $ 41,716     $ 38,333     $ 46,685
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.52     $ 0.64
Diluted earnings $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.52     $ 0.64
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   74,773,335       74,750,294       74,691,121       74,363,222       72,686,303
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   74,793,557       74,765,515       74,699,810       74,390,614       72,724,189
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.23     $ 0.23
                                     


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30, 2023
   December 31,   2023 over 2022
    2023       2022         2023       2022     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 106,906     $ 128,655     $ 112,189     $ 456,071     $ 455,881     $ 190     0.04 %
                           
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,035       2,656       2,802       11,706       10,130       1,576     15.56 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,476       1,653       2,006       6,709       6,592       117     1.77 %
Other income   6,544       5,799   3   6,608       25,043       22,883       2,160     9.44 %
Total noninterest income   11,055       10,108       11,416       43,458       39,605       3,853     9.73 %
Total revenue   117,961       138,763       123,605       499,529       495,486       4,043     0.82 %
                           
Provision for credit losses   2,831       6,312       1,206       19,273       8,559       10,714     125.18 %
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   42,573       37,788       42,727       170,733       152,870       17,863     11.69 %
Occupancy   6,981       6,500       6,637       26,698       23,901       2,797     11.70 %
Furniture and equipment   3,621       3,061       3,273       13,771       11,320       2,451     21.65 %
Amortization of intangible assets   1,236       676       1,296       5,154       3,006       2,148     71.46 %
Other expenses   29,602       24,141       22,595       109,819       81,299       28,520     35.08 %
Total expenses   84,013       72,166       76,528       326,175       272,396       53,779     19.74 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   31,117       60,285       45,871       154,081       214,531       (60,450 )   (28.18)%
Corporate allocation   1,054       861       1,291       4,817       4,381       436     9.95 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   32,171       61,146       47,162       158,898       218,912       (60,014 )   (27.41)%
Provision for income tax expense   2,661       12,162       7,440       23,866       41,944       (18,078 )   (43.10)%
Net income   29,510       48,984       39,722       135,032       176,968       (41,936 )   (23.70)%
Noncontrolling interest                                     n/m
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 29,510     $ 48,984     $ 39,722     $ 135,032     $ 176,968     $ (41,936 )   (23.70)%
                           
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   70.17 %     51.52 %     60.86 %     64.26 %     54.37 %        
                                               


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   2023 over 2022
    2023       2022       2023       2023       2022     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Residential mortgage banking
income, net		 $ 8,322     $ 8,292     $ 10,955     $ 41,287     $ 51,783     $ (10,496 )   (20.27)%
Real estate brokerage (loss) income, net   (32 )     2,354       (63 )     3,530       11,253       (7,723 )   (68.63)%
Title insurance and settlement fees         391             443       1,981       (1,538 )   (77.64)%
Property management fees, net   7,358       7,757       12,800       47,791       44,246       3,545     8.01 %
(Loss) income from unconsolidated
subsidiary		   (425 )     10       (63 )     (1,309 )     368       (1,677 )   (455.71)%
Gain on sale of equity investment                     8,833             8,833     100.00 %
Net interest and other income   1,111       626       1,163       3,095       7,478       (4,383 )   (58.61)%
Total revenue   16,334       19,430       24,792       103,670       117,109       (13,439 )   (11.48)%
                           
Provision for credit losses   (385 )     (238 )     (199 )     (594 )     47     $ (641 )   n/m
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,288     $ 13,617     $ 12,881     $ 52,958     $ 63,263     $ (10,305 )   (16.29)%
Occupancy   1,600       1,970       1,669       7,158       7,784       (626 )   (8.04)%
Furniture and equipment   611       738       600       2,544       2,970       (426 )   (14.34)%
Amortization of intangible assets   737       653       742       2,903       3,102       (199 )   (6.42)%
Other expenses   7,240       8,056       9,544       34,559       37,527       (2,968 )   (7.91)%
Total expenses   21,476       25,034       25,436       100,122       114,646       (14,524 )   (12.67)%
                           
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest   (4,757 )     (5,366 )     (445 )     4,142       2,416       1,726     71.44 %
Corporate allocation   (352 )     (600 )     (600 )     (2,152 )     (3,202 )     1,050     (32.79)%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   (5,109 )     (5,966 )     (1,045 )     1,990       (786 )     2,776     (353.18)%
Provision for income tax   (1,072 )     (1,296 )     (99 )     698       (186 )     884     (475.27)%
Net income (loss)   (4,037 )     (4,670 )     (946 )     1,292       (600 )     1,892     (315.33)%
Noncontrolling interest   259       191       117       (1,421 )     (1,482 )     61     (4.12)%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ (3,778 )   $ (4,479 )   $ (829 )   $ (129 )   $ (2,082 )   $ 1,953     (93.80)%
                           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   126.97 %     125.48 %     99.61 %     102.51 %     95.25 %        
                                               


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
                           
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   2023 over 2022
    2023       2022       2023       2023       2022     Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                          
Property and casualty $ 19,795     $ 15,221     $ 22,103     $ 80,054     $ 64,672     $ 15,382     23.78 %
Employee benefits   4,332       3,949       4,245       17,726       16,054       1,672     10.41 %
Specialized benefit services   36       169       133       481       658       (177 )   (26.90)%
Total commissions and fees   24,163       19,339       26,481       98,261       81,384       16,877     20.74 %
Contingency and bonus revenue   1,276       2,033       2,335       10,619       10,085       534     5.29 %
Other income   8       12       557       580       84       496     590.48 %
Total revenue   25,447       21,384       29,373       109,460       91,553       17,907     19.56 %
Employee commission expense   4,197       4,270       4,906       18,537       17,213       1,324     7.69 %
Revenue, net of commission expense   21,250       17,114       24,467       90,923       74,340       16,583     22.31 %
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,174     $ 9,902     $ 11,650     $ 46,467     $ 39,492     $ 6,975     17.66 %
Occupancy   727       782       721       3,030       2,984       46     1.54 %
Furniture and equipment   213       184       227       863       790       73     9.24 %
Amortization of intangible assets   1,438       1,146       1,572       6,098       4,512       1,586     35.15 %
Other expenses   1,853       1,927       1,568       6,467       6,459       8     0.12 %
Total operating expenses   16,405       13,941       15,738       62,925       54,237       8,688     16.02 %
Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest   4,845       3,173       8,729       27,998       20,103       7,895     39.27 %
Corporate allocation   (702 )     (261 )     (691 )     (2,665 )     (1,179 )     (1,486 )   126.04 %
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest   4,143       2,912       8,038       25,333       18,924    