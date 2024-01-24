Cornyn on Biden Admin’s Widespread Abuse of Parole Authority

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) slammed the Biden administration’s abuse of parole authority, which was designed to grant temporary entry into the U.S. on a case-by-case basis in rare circumstances, to release nearly 800,000 migrants into the interior in Fiscal Year 2022 alone. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“The President and his administration have abused an authority known as ‘parole’ to facilitate catch-and-release at an unprecedented rate.”

“Parole in an immigration context was designed to grant temporary entry to foreign nationals in a rare and dire circumstance, such as someone donating a kidney or being a witness in a trial. It was never meant to be categorical or a large-scale immigration authority – it was meant to be used on a case-by-case basis.”

“This policy allows the administration to roll out the welcome mat for tens of thousands of migrants, while making it seem like the numbers have gone down.”

“During the two previous administrations – that was 12 years – an average of 5,600 migrants were paroled into the country each year.”

“When President Biden took office that number skyrocketed. For FY22 alone, the Biden administration paroled almost 800,000 migrants.”

“We’ve reached a breaking point, and the only way to restore some sense or order is by addressing the current failed policies of the Biden administration, particularly this abuse of parole.”