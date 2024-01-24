Guggenheim First Quarter 2024 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: Higher-Quality Leveraged Credit Should Benefit from Fed Easing Cycle

Winners and losers as the Fed pivots

Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its First Quarter 2024 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled "Higher-Quality Leveraged Credit Should Benefit from Fed Easing Cycle," the report discusses the ongoing divergence between large and small companies as they adjust to the current rate environment.



Among the highlights in the report:

2023 saw remarkable returns in leveraged credit markets, with high-yield bonds and bank loans re-turning 13.5 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Credit spreads tightened significantly, indicating a robust year for these markets.

Our prediction of a more challenging credit environment in 2023 largely materialized, with increased defaults and negative credit rating migrations.

Earnings growth decelerated, and interest coverage ratios declined under the pressure of rising interest rates and inflation.

While 2024 will bring its own set of challenges, we think the leveraged credit market is poised to deliver another year of positive returns with the benefit of declining interest rates.

The anticipated Fed easing in 2024 could significantly boost borrowers’ ability to cover interest expenses, especially in the loan market.

We expect a growing divide between large and small companies, with larger firms less sensitive to interest rate changes and better positioned to benefit from market conditions.

We expect the 2024 leveraged credit default rate to be only marginally higher than 2023 (between 4–5 percent). Of course, this could vary greatly across individual ratings.

Our analysis suggests that bank loan and corporate bond markets are well positioned to navigate this transition, but the ripple effects on smaller companies warrant close attention.

The primary factor supporting the credit opportunity is the current allure of all-in credit yields. Over the last 15 years, corporate bond and bank loan yields have only reached these high levels during severely adverse market environments.

With interest rates likely falling from here and larger firms better positioned to benefit from market conditions, we think 2024 should prove to be a good time to be a credit investor.



