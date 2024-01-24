Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF Announces Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BMAX) – Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF (the “Fund”) was Canada’s first enhanced multi-asset exchange-traded fund and completed its first full year with a since inception return at December 31, 2023 of 14.7%1. As a result of this strong performance, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2024:



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.10417

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 31, 2024 February 14, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 28, 2024 April 12, 2024

The new distribution rate for the Fund of $1.25 per annum, or 9.8% based on the TSX closing price of $12.79 on January 23, 2024, represents a 4.2.% increase from the previous level of $1.20 per annum. The Fund has paid 15 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on October 18, 2022 for total distributions of $1.50 per unit.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns 1-year Since Inception Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF 11.2% 14.7%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2023 and are unaudited. BMAX inception date October 18, 2022. The table shows the Fund’s compound returns for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the Fund on its units in the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the Fund.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



