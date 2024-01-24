Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $35.8 million or $2.60 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a decrease in net income of $3.7 million or 9.4% from the same quarter last year and down from the third quarter of 2023 as well. The primary driver of the decrease compared to both periods was net interest income which decreased by $4.7 million or 6.4% from the same period last year and was down by $3.6 million or 4.9% from the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank incurred a $929,000 loss this quarter on the sale of approximately $29 million of investment securities. The decline in net interest income was due to interest expense on deposits, which increased compared to both comparable periods. Partially offsetting the decrease in net interest income was non-interest expense, which came in lower than both comparable periods.

Overall, results were very strong and the Bank also provided for $3.5 million in provision for credit losses which has driven the allowance for credit losses to total loans up to 1.49%.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 2.15%
  • Return on beginning equity of 21.21%
  • Net interest margin was 4.24%
  • Total loans increased $145 million or 2.83% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 25.0%
  • Quarter-end cash and equivalents continues to be strong at $911 million or 16.0% of total deposits

Highlights for the Year:

  • Return on average assets was 2.28%
  • Return on beginning equity of 23.80%
  • Net interest margin was 4.49%
  • Total loans increased $199 million or 3.92%
  • Efficiency ratio was 25.8%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our fourth quarter net income was $35.8 or $2.60 per share and closed out the full year 2023 with record earnings of $150.04 million or $10.52 per diluted share. We attribute the record performance to active margin management and continuous effective cost control.

“Credit quality remains generally stable in the fourth quarter. Total criticized loans reduced from $98.6 million (1.92% of total loans) at September 30, 2023 to $83.0 million (1.57% of total loans). However, non-performing loans have increased from $19.4 million on September 30, 2023 to $28.7 million on December 31, 2023. The quarterly increase does not appear systemic. There were no loan charge-offs recorded during the fourth quarter. Provision expense for the quarter was $3.5 million, which has increased the allowance for credit losses to 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

“Loan and deposit growth for the year was below the historical standards of Preferred Bank but in-line with industry performance. The year 2023 was a year marked by high inflation, the last of the unprecedented Federal Reserve rate hikes and the regional Bank meltdown events of March. Looking forward, we expect that loan demand will gradually recover and that deposit costs will ease.

“During the quarter, the Bank announced an increase in our dividend by 27.3% to $2.80 per annum. In January, we have also announced the buyback of another $50 million of our common stock. With lower loan demand, we have been and will continue to deploy excess cash flow for the benefit of our shareholders. During the fourth quarter, we have also begun to restructure our securities portfolio by selling off some low yielding securities and replacing them with higher yielding securities. The loss on sale of $929,000 will not however, affect our capital ratios.

“Looking ahead, the year 2024 will likely be a less eventful year in banking than 2023. It seems to us that the banking industry will begin to have a “back to normal” process. We are hopeful to return to our historical growth pattern.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This was a decrease from the $74.1 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down from the $73.0 million posted in the third quarter of 2023. As the FOMC rate hikes appear to be at an end, the lag effect of increasing deposit costs has manifested itself in the form of higher deposit costs as the yield on earning assets has remained relatively flat since the last rate hike. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 15 basis points to 4.24%, from 4.39% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, which was close to the Bank’s peak NIM, the margin was down by 51 basis points from the 4.75% NIM posted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $2.1 million compared with $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and compared to 3.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from both comparable periods was due to a $929,000 loss on sale of approximately $29 million in investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was done to reposition part of the portfolio into higher-yielding instruments. Service charges on deposits was up by $226,000 over the same period last year but down a bit from the $939,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Letter of Credit (“LC”) fee income was $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and compared to $1.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase is due to increased credit enhancement activity.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the fourth quarter of last year, the major variances were; personnel expense decreased by $895,000 or 6.9%, occupancy expense was up by $92,000 or 6.4% due to the opening of the Bank’s new Irvine branch, other professional services increased by $327,000 due mainly to legal fees and other expense increased by $332,000 due to ICS reciprocal fees and higher FDIC premiums and finally, OREO expense was down by $1.8 million as the Bank recorded a $1.9 million valuation adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter; personnel expense decreased by $950,000 or 7.3%, OREO expenses increased by $154,000 and other expense was down by $287,000 or 12.6%. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.0%, equaling the 25.0% posted last quarter and better than the 26.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and the same for the third quarter of 2023 but up from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2023 were $5.28 billion, an increase of $198.7 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $5.71 billion from the $5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $152.3 million. Total assets were $6.66 billion, an increase of $233.9 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans increased to $28.7 million, from $19.4 million reported as of September 30, 2023 and up from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022. Although an increase from September levels, we are confident in the expedient and low cost resolution of these credits. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of December 31, 2023, no change from September 30, 2023. Classified and criticized assets declined from $115.3 million as of September 30, 2023 to $99.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Total net (recoveries) charge-offs were ($6,000) for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge offs of $80,000 last quarter and compared to $0 for the fourth quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $3.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.0 million in the same quarter last year. Loan growth was the primary driver of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.49% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.18%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 8, 2024; the passcode is 5055246.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
             
             
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,  
    2023       2023       2022  
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $ 107,709     $ 106,695     $ 87,159  
Investment securities   16,973       18,556       11,028  
Fed funds sold   282       278       192  
Total interest income   124,964       125,529       98,379  
             
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing demand   21,716       20,257       13,906  
Savings   72       67       32  
Time certificates   32,455       29,369       9,004  
FHLB borrowings   -       1,557       -  
Subordinated debt   1,325       1,325       1,325  
Total interest expense   55,568       52,575       24,267  
Net interest income   69,396       72,954       74,112  
Provision for credit losses   3,500       3,500       2,000  
Net interest income after provision for            
credit losses   65,896       69,454       72,112  
             
Noninterest income:            
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   857       939       631  
Letters of credit fee income   1,486       1,412       1,245  
BOLI income   105       103       102  
Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities   (929 )     -       297  
Net gain on sale of loans   205       21       -  
Other income   382       497       533  
Total noninterest income   2,106       2,972       2,808  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salary and employee benefits   12,058       13,008       12,953  
Net occupancy expense   1,536       1,563       1,444  
Business development and promotion expense   239       193       320  
Professional services   1,355       1,423       1,028  
Office supplies and equipment expense   391       395       460  
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense   294       140       2,103  
Other
   2,000       2,287       1,668  
Total noninterest expense   17,873       19,009       19,976  
Income before provision for income taxes   50,129       53,417       54,944  
Income tax expense   14,290       15,225       15,384  
Net income $ 35,839     $ 38,192     $ 39,560  
             
Income per share available to common shareholders            
Basic $ 2.63     $ 2.74     $ 2.76  
Diluted $ 2.60     $ 2.71     $ 2.71  
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic   13,617,225       13,925,994       14,357,326  
Diluted   13,804,315       14,105,915       14,617,377  
             
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.70     $ 0.55     $ 0.55  
             



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
           
  For the Year Ended    
  December 31,   December 31,   Change
    2023       2022     %
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 412,505     $ 269,011       53.3 %
Investment securities   64,427       24,997       157.7 %
Fed funds sold   1,056       374       182.3 %
Total interest income   477,988       294,382       62.4 %
           
Interest expense:          
Interest-bearing demand   75,417       24,221       211.4 %
Savings   225       91       147.4 %
Time certificates   103,853       17,412       496.4 %
FHLB borrowings   3,819       -       100.0 %
Subordinated debt   5,300       5,300       -0.0 %
Total interest expense   188,614       47,024       301.1 %
Net interest income   289,374       247,358       17.0 %
Provision for credit losses   10,000       7,350       36.1 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   279,374       240,008       16.4 %
           
Noninterest income:          
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   3,333       2,728       22.2 %
Letters of credit fee income   5,798       4,463       29.9 %
BOLI income   412       401       2.7 %
Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities   (5,046 )     297       -1798.9 %
Net gain on sale of loans   752       -       100.0 %
Other income   1,864       1,973       -5.5 %
Total noninterest income   7,113       9,862       -27.9 %
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salary and employee benefits   51,314       48,607       5.6 %
Net occupancy expense   6,049       5,759       5.0 %
Business development and promotion expense   737       811       -9.1 %
Professional services   5,270       4,892       7.7 %
Office supplies and equipment expense   1,588       1,864       -14.8 %
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense   3,344       2,818       18.7 %
Other   8,332       5,922       40.7 %
Total noninterest expense   76,634       70,673       8.4 %
Income before provision for income taxes   209,853       179,197       17.1 %
Income tax expense   59,813       50,352       18.8 %
Net income $ 150,040     $ 128,845       16.4 %
           
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities $ -     $ (2 )     100.0 %
Net income available to common shareholders $ 150,040     $ 128,843       16.5 %
           
Income per share available to common shareholders          
Basic $ 10.64     $ 8.84       20.4 %
Diluted $ 10.52     $ 8.70       20.9 %
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
Basic   14,095,745       14,579,132       -3.3 %
Diluted   14,261,644       14,809,416       -3.7 %
           
Dividends per share $ 2.35     $ 1.84       27.7 %
           



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 890,852     $ 747,526  
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000  
Cash and cash equivalents   910,852       767,526  
       
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   21,171       22,459  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   313,842       428,295  
Loans   5,273,498       5,074,793  
Less allowance for credit losses   (78,355 )     (68,472 )
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (11,079 )     (9,939 )
Loans, net   5,184,064       4,996,382  
       
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   360       -  
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   16,716       21,990  
Customers' liability on acceptances   315       1,731  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   9,694       8,999  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,632       10,357  
Accrued interest receivable   33,892       23,593  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   65,276       61,173  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000  
Deferred tax assets   44,446       43,218  
Income tax receivable   6,936       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   22,050       21,718  
Other assets   4,030       2,917  
Total assets $ 6,659,276     $ 6,425,358  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 786,995     $ 1,192,091  
Interest bearing deposits:   2,075,156       2,295,212  
Savings   29,167       39,527  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,317,862       1,138,727  
Other time certificates   1,500,162       891,440  
Total deposits   5,709,342       5,556,997  
       
Acceptances outstanding   315       1,731  
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,232       147,995  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   30,824       27,490  
Operating lease liabilities   19,766       20,949  
Accrued interest payable   16,124       2,608  
Other liabilities   39,568       37,162  
Total liabilities   5,964,171       5,794,932  
       
Shareholders' equity   695,105       630,426  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,659,276     $ 6,425,358  
       
Book value per common share $ 50.54     $ 43.91  
Number of common shares outstanding   13,753,246       14,358,145  



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
Interest income $ 124,964   $ 125,529   $ 118,411   $ 109,084   $ 98,379  
Interest expense   55,568     52,575     45,102     35,369     24,267  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   69,396     72,954     73,309     73,715     74,112  
Provision for credit losses   3,500     3,500     2,500     500     2,000  
Noninterest income   2,106     2,972     3,101     (1,066 )   2,808  
Noninterest expense   17,873     19,009     20,852     18,899     19,976  
Income tax expense   14,290     15,225     15,122     15,176     15,384  
Net income $ 35,839   $ 38,192   $ 37,936   $ 38,074   $ 39,560  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 2.63   $ 2.74   $ 2.63   $ 2.64   $ 2.76  
Diluted $ 2.60   $ 2.71   $ 2.61   $ 2.61   $ 2.71  
           
Ratios for the period:          
Return on average assets   2.15 %   2.25 %   2.32 %   2.41 %   2.48 %
Return on beginning equity   21.21 %   22.66 %   23.18 %   24.49 %   26.58 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.24 %   4.39 %   4.58 %   4.77 %   4.75 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.07 %   1.12 %   1.28 %   1.20 %   1.25 %
Efficiency ratio   25.00 %   25.04 %   27.29 %   26.01 %   25.97 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   -0.00 %   0.01 %   -0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
           
Ratios as of period end:          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.85 %   10.46 %   10.61 %   10.63 %   10.30 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.57 %   11.63 %   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.57 %   11.63 %   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.18 %   15.32 %   15.14 %   14.91 %   14.39 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.49 %   1.46 %   1.40 %   1.36 %   1.35 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 2.73x 3.86x 13.86x 254.56x 12.49x
           
Average balances:          
Total securities $ 349,863   $ 368,968   $ 397,905   $ 442,852   $ 434,830  
Total loans   5,126,918     5,086,241     5,044,004     5,012,862     4,981,561  
Total earning assets   6,499,469     6,597,557     6,432,950     6,276,630     6,193,330  
Total assets   6,627,349     6,719,859     6,558,651     6,400,849     6,328,017  
Total time certificate of deposits   2,767,385     2,680,854     2,617,872     2,209,370     1,872,239  
Total interest bearing deposits   4,906,947     4,800,227     4,549,519     4,451,299     4,287,287  
Total deposits   5,689,713     5,654,350     5,481,457     5,479,945     5,468,562  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,055,143     5,069,014     4,847,596     4,630,982     4,435,245  
Total equity   683,141     678,020     677,306     650,963     613,729  
           



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
       
       
       
  For the Year Ended
  December 31,
   December 31,
    2023       2022  
       
Interest income $ 477,988     $ 294,382  
Interest expense   188,614       47,024  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   289,374       247,358  
Provision for credit losses   10,000       7,350  
Noninterest income   7,113       9,862  
Noninterest expense   76,634       70,673  
Income tax expense   59,813       50,352  
Net income $ 150,040     $ 128,845  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 10.64     $ 8.84  
Diluted $ 10.52     $ 8.70  
       
Ratios for the period:      
Return on average assets   2.28 %     2.08 %
Return on beginning equity   23.80 %     21.96 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.49 %     4.09 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.17 %     1.14 %
Efficiency ratio   25.85 %     27.48 %
Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans   0.00 %     -0.02 %
       
Average balances:      
Total securities $ 389,584     $ 432,777  
Total loans   5,067,870       4,760,815  
Total earning assets   6,452,661       6,054,932  
Total assets   6,577,690       6,181,138  
Total time certificate of deposits   2,570,706       1,825,307  
Total interest bearing deposits   4,678,893       4,048,450  
Total deposits   5,577,155       5,340,533  
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,902,616       4,196,321  
Total equity   672,461       603,878  
       



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                   
  As of
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 910,852     $ 1,021,108     $ 1,049,745     $ 885,691     $ 767,526  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   21,171       21,474       21,818       22,155       22,459  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   313,842       335,608       352,548       367,492       428,295  
Loans:                  
Real estate – Mortgage:                  
Real estate—Residential $ 688,057     $ 663,021     $ 631,795     $ 612,907     $ 609,292  
Real estate—Commercial   2,760,762       2,688,148       2,744,074       2,813,681       2,730,726  
Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,448,819       3,351,169       3,375,879       3,426,588       3,340,018  
Real estate – Construction:                  
R/E Construction — Residential   246,201       226,482       186,239       175,286       193,027  
R/E Construction — Commercial   179,775       164,666       153,418       142,319       204,478  
Total real estate construction loans   425,976       391,148       339,657       317,605       397,505  
Commercial and industrial   1,393,830       1,377,675       1,388,865       1,299,325       1,320,830  
SBA   3,469       2,424       4,427       7,306       11,339  
Trade finance   1,041       5,541       9,348       6,885       4,521  
Consumer and others   363       285       345       19       580  
Gross loans   5,273,498       5,128,242       5,118,511       5,057,728       5,074,793  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (78,355 )     (74,849 )     (71,429 )     (68,929 )     (68,472 )
Net deferred loan fees   (11,079 )     (10,240 )     (10,464 )     (10,286 )     (9,939 )
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,184,064     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,618     $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382  
Loans held for sale $ 360     $ -     $ 176     $ -     $ -  
Net loans $ 5,184,424     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,794     $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382  
                   
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,728     $ 18,628     $ 21,990  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   65,276       54,679       56,844       59,009       61,173  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
Other assets   131,995       124,793       118,465       115,049       112,533  
Total assets $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942     $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 786,995     $ 838,300     $ 870,282     $ 1,050,992     $ 1,192,091  
Interest bearing demand   2,075,156       2,091,384       2,005,298       1,751,439       2,295,212  
Savings   29,167       30,427       32,089       33,861       39,527  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,317,862       1,283,461       1,244,128       1,329,720       1,138,727  
Other time certificates   1,500,162       1,439,699       1,437,194       1,241,754       891,440  
Total deposits $ 5,709,342     $ 5,683,271     $ 5,588,991     $ 5,407,766     $ 5,556,997  
                   
Acceptances outstanding $ 315     $ 103     $ 448     $ 107     $ 1,731  
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -       -       150,000       150,000       -  
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,232       148,173       148,114       148,055       147,995  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   30,824       20,824       20,930       26,709       27,490  
Other liabilities   75,458       109,651       90,692       72,359       60,074  
Total liabilities $ 5,964,171     $ 5,962,022     $ 5,999,175     $ 5,804,996     $ 5,794,287  
                   
Equity:                  
Net common stock, no par value $ 134,534     $ 143,584     $ 167,404     $ 181,208     $ 184,604  
Retained earnings   592,325       566,027       535,373       505,207       475,072  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (31,754 )     (39,103 )     (34,010 )     (29,874 )     (28,605 )
Total shareholders' equity  $ 695,105     $ 670,508     $ 668,767     $ 656,541     $ 631,071  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942 $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358  
                   



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
                       
                   
  Three months ended December 31,   Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended December 31,
    2023       2023       2022  
    Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
  Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
  Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Loans(1,2) $ 5,127,935   $ 107,709 8.33 %   $ 5,086,302   $ 106,695 8.32 %   $ 4,981,561   $ 87,159 6.94 %
Investment securities(3)   349,863     3,335 3.78 %     368,968     3,422 3.68 %     434,830     3,993 3.64 %
Federal funds sold   20,028     282 5.58 %     20,111     278 5.48 %     20,000     192 3.81 %
Other earning assets   1,001,643     13,739 5.44 %     1,122,176     15,235 5.39 %     756,939     7,139 3.74 %
Total interest earning assets   6,499,469     125,065 7.63 %     6,597,557     125,630 7.55 %     6,193,330     98,483 6.31 %
Deferred loan fees, net   (10,421 )         (10,071 )         (10,003 )    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (74,965 )         (71,503 )         (66,515 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   12,376           12,101           11,569      
Bank furniture and fixtures   9,243           8,814           9,237      
Right of use assets   20,338           21,491           22,002      
Other assets   171,309           161,470           168,397      
Total assets $ 6,627,349         $ 6,719,859         $ 6,328,017      
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Deposits:                      
Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,139,562   $ 21,788 4.04 %   $ 2,119,373   $ 20,324 3.80 %   $ 2,415,048   $ 13,938 2.29 %
TCD $250K or more   1,294,531     15,600 4.78 %     1,251,397     14,085 4.47 %     1,017,302     6,014 2.35 %
Other time certificates   1,472,854     16,855 4.54 %     1,429,457     15,284 4.24 %     854,937     2,990 1.39 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,906,947     54,243 4.39 %     4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %     4,287,287     22,942 2.12 %
Short-term borrowings   2     0 6.08 %     -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %
Advance from Federal home loan bank   -     - 0.00 %     120,652     1,557 5.12 %     -     - 0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,194     1,325 3.55 %     148,135     1,325 3.55 %     147,958     1,325 3.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,055,143     55,568 4.36 %     5,069,014     52,575 4.11 %     4,435,245     24,267 2.17 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   782,766           854,123           1,181,275      
Lease Liability   18,179           19,759           21,542      
Other liabilities   88,120           98,943           76,212      
Total liabilities   5,944,208           6,041,839           5,714,274      
Shareholders’ equity   683,141           678,020           613,743      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,627,349         $ 6,719,859         $ 6,328,017      
Net interest income   $ 69,497       $ 73,055       $ 74,216  
Net interest spread     3.27 %       3.44 %       4.14 %
Net interest margin     4.24 %       4.39 %       4.75 %
                       
Cost of Deposits:                      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 782,766         $ 854,123         $ 1,181,275      
Interest bearing deposits   4,906,947     54,243 4.39 %     4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %     4,287,287     22,942 2.12 %
Total Deposits $ 5,689,713   $ 54,243 3.78 %   $ 5,654,350   $ 49,693 3.49 %   $ 5,468,562   $ 22,942 1.66 %
                       
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.0 million, $1.1 million and $972,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
               
               
  Year ended December 31,
    2023   2022  
    Interest Average     Interest Average
  Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
  Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:              
Loans(1,2) $ 5,068,486   $ 412,505 8.14 %   $ 4,760,815   $ 269,011 5.65 %
Investment securities(3)   389,584     14,461 3.71 %     432,777     11,584 2.68 %
Federal funds sold   20,090     1,056 5.25 %     20,070     374 1.86 %
Other earning assets   974,501     50,372 5.17 %     841,270     13,837 1.64 %
Total interest earning assets   6,452,661     478,394 7.41 %     6,054,932     294,806 4.87 %
Deferred loan fees, net   (10,212 )         (8,697 )    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (70,992 )         (61,645 )    
Noninterest earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   11,978           11,068      
Bank furniture and fixtures   9,010           9,826      
Right of use assets   21,417           21,612      
Other assets   163,828           154,042      
Total assets $ 6,577,690         $ 6,181,138      
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest bearing liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,108,187   $ 75,642 3.59 %   $ 2,223,143   $ 24,312 1.09 %
TCD $250K or more   1,267,859     53,200 4.20 %     938,491     10,768 1.15 %
Other time certificates   1,302,847     50,653 3.89 %     886,816     6,644 0.75 %
Total interest \bearing deposits   4,678,893     179,495 3.84 %     4,048,450     41,724 1.03 %
Short-term borrowings   1     0 3.06 %     -     - 0.00 %
Advance from Federal home loan bank   75,616     3,819 5.05 %     147,871     5,300 3.58 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,106     5,300 3.58 %     -     - 0.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,902,616     188,614 3.85 %     4,196,321     47,024 1.12 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:              
Demand deposits   898,262           1,292,083      
Lease Liability   19,902           21,731      
Other liabilities   84,449           67,125      
Total liabilities   5,905,229           5,577,260      
Shareholders’ equity   672,461           603,878      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,577,690         $ 6,181,138      
Net interest income   $ 289,780       $ 247,782  
Net interest spread     3.57 %       3.75 %
Net interest margin     4.49 %       4.09 %
               
Cost of Deposits:              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 898,262         $ 1,292,083      
Interest bearing deposits   4,678,893     179,495 3.84 %     4,048,450     41,724 1.03 %
Total Deposits $ 5,577,155   $ 179,495 3.22 %   $ 5,340,533   $ 41,724 0.78 %
               
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale              
(2) Net loan fee income of $4.2 million and $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis            



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses History
  Year ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 68,472     $ 59,969  
Charge-Offs      
Commercial & Industrial   124       1,222  
Mini-perm Real Estate   -       1  
Total Charge-Offs   124       1,223  
       
Recoveries      
Commercial & Industrial   7       -  
Mini-perm Real Estate   -       2,376  
Total Recoveries   7       2,376  
       
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)   117       (1,153 )
Provision for Credit Losses:   10,000       7,350  
Balance at End of Period $ 78,355     $ 68,472  
       
Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,067,870     $ 4,760,815  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,273,498     $ 5,074,793  
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans   0.00 %     -0.02 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period   1.49 %     1.35 %
       


