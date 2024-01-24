Sun Country Airlines announces new nonstop service from Minneapolis to Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will launch new nonstop service to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning in May.



This new route will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from May 17, 2024, through Labor Day weekend.

“As the leading leisure airline in Minneapolis-St. Paul, we’re excited to add Cleveland to our expanding network,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer. “We have been wanting to serve Cleveland for some time, and our schedule for Cleveland will operate when our customers want to travel. In addition, our new customers from Cleveland will experience great customer service and affordability that differentiates us from other leisure airlines.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sun Country, adding to our increasingly diverse roster of airlines at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport,” said Bryant L. Francis, C.M., Director of Port Control. “Sun Country provides yet another affordable option for Northeast Ohio residents and visitors by offering nonstop service between CLE and the Twin Cities and connections to the West Coast from its home base in Minneapolis/St. Paul.”

Cleveland joins 98 other airports that Sun Country will serve non-stop from MSP in 2024. Among others, Sun Country notably serves Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with schedules that are timed well for customers.

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving 104 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia .

